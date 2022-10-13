After defeating East Jessamine 6-0 in their opening game of the 12th Region Tournament, the Somerset Briar Jumpers faced off with the Lincoln County Lady Patriots on Thursday for a spot in the championship game. The Jumpers, after falling to West Jessamine in the semifinals last season, were looking to make the 12th Region Championship game for the first time in program history, and their first region championship game since 2010.
Somerset would be up 2-0 after the halftime break and would use solid efforts from their defensive backline to eventually win the game 2-1 and advance on to the title game. Head coach Steve Watkins was particularly proud of his defense as well.
“Tonight was not our best all-around effort, but in tournament time you have to be happy to advance and see another game. I was very proud of Jo May, Abigail Bowers, and the rest of our defense. They helped secure a big win for us,” he exclaimed.
Lincoln County senior Payton Byrd was the first player for either team to have a close attempt at the net, with her attempt coming in the fifth minute. Sophomore Tori Robertson would be the first Jumper to attempt a shot in the seventh minute, as her strike would be saved by Lincoln County junior goalkeeper Maggie Bowman.
Freshman Haley Combs would have a shot in the ninth minute that would go slightly over the goal, before senior Grace Bruner would attempt a shot in the 12th minute. Lincoln County seemed to not be able to get the ball past the midfield line on their attacks after their first attempt for quite a while.
Robertson would finally be able to connect for the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, as her strike from around 15 yards out would bounce off the left goal post into the back of the net, giving Somerset a 1-0 lead.
Somerset would score again just two minutes later, as following a corner kick from Robertson, Bruner would find the ball close to the net and proceed to strike it into the left side of the goal, giving the Jumpers a 2-0 lead.
Junior goalkeeper Abigail Bowers had several quality saves throughout the game, including one in the 26th minute off of a Lincoln County corner kick. The Patriots would have another close shot in the 35th minute by sophomore Ella Franklin.
Somerset would have two close shots in the 37th minute by sophomore Isabella Mckenzie and Robertson. More close opportunities would come in the 39th minute, by junior Gracie Burgess, and in the 40th minute, by sophomore Bella Gregory. The Jumpers would be up 2-0 going into the halftime break.
Somerset would come out of the half firing shots right and left, as in the 41st minute Robertson would attempt a strike that would go wide of the net, and in the 44th minute Combs would have two straight shots that would be blocked by the defense of Lincoln County.
Bruner would attempt to get her second goal in the 45th minute, but her strike would go over the net. Lincoln County senior Emma Hazlett would attempt a strike a minute later that would be saved by Bowers. In the 49th and 57th minutes, Robertson would take more shots that would miss the goal.
Lady Jumpers senior Martien Solberg would have a booming strike in the 60th minute that would go over the goal. Bowers would record yet another save in the 63rd minute, but the quickness of the Lincoln County offense was starting to wear down Somerset at this point in the game.
The Lady Patriots used this to their advantage in the 65th minute, as a strike went into the left side of the net to cut the Somerset lead to just 2-1. The offense of Lincoln County was firing on all cylinders all of a sudden, with more strikes coming from Byrd in the 66th minute and junior Hallie Stafford in the 67th minute.
Mckenzie would have two close attempts in the 73rd and 74th minutes for the Jumpers. Fans of both teams were on pins and needles at this point in the contest, as Lincoln County was all of a sudden possessing the ball more and more, just needing that one goal to tie the game up. Somerset noticed this and started just blocking off Lincoln County players from touching the ball. This strategy worked as more and more time ticked off the clock.
Eventually, there just wasn’t enough time for Lincoln County to score, and as one final shot went wide of the goal, the celebration was on for the Briar Jumpers, as they advanced into their first ever 12th Region Championship game with a 2-1 victory over Lincoln County.
The Jumpers will play against West Jessamine in the 12th Region Championship game, to be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Reservation.
