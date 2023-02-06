For the second time in 24 hours, the Briar Jumpers took the court at the Briar Patch on Saturday. The Briar Jumpers beat the Southwestern Warriors on Friday and were looking to ride the high to beat the McCreary County Raiders. Their first meeting back in December went the way of the Raiders in an 80-67 decision. This meeting turned out to be much closer following a late Somerset run, but eventually the result was the same, as Somerset fell in a close one 71-69. Head coach Ryan Young saw some positives in the game but blamed a lack of energy early for the loss.
"Very tough back-to-back against a really quality McCreary Central team. I was worried about our focus, and we lacked that energy early in the game. Our kids kept competing and gave ourselves a chance. McCreary is a very physical team being senior laden and have a great player in Kyle Stephens who is really difficult to stop. We need to use this as a learning tool moving forward and come back ready for a good Wayne County team on Tuesday," he explained.
The McCreary Central Raiders started the game on an 11-4 run. The Briar Jumpers' Lonesky, Whitaker, and Godby allowed the Jumpers to take the lead but the sharp shooting from Raider senior Kyle Stephens pushed the Raiders ahead to close the first quarter 20-17.
The second quarter brought more of the same impressive defense from the Raiders. They held the Briar Jumpers to just eight points. Maddox McKinney led the Raiders with eight points. McCreary Central got to the boards quicker leading to more fast break opportunities. The Raiders took a 37-25 lead into halftime.
The third quarter the Raiders had their biggest lead at 18 with 2 minutes to go in the quarter. Indred Whitaker led the Briar Jumpers with seven points in the period. Josh Lewis ended the third quarter with a three-pointer, shrinking the lead to 55-43.
The Briar Jumpers took the court for the fourth quarter ready to work. They shot the ball well and were led by Indred Whitaker’s 11 points and Aedyn Absher's 10 points. With 4:50 to go in the game Josh Bruner hit a three-pointer to cut the Raider lead to 10 points. Landen Lonesky and company held the Raiders to only 18 points while the Jumpers scored 27 points. Late turnovers by the Jumpers cost Somerset the game. The Briar Jumpers were able to get within two points but ultimately fell to the Raiders of McCreary Central, 71-69.
Somerset was led in scoring once again by Indred Whitaker with 25 points, while Ben Godby added 19 and Aedyn Absher scored 10. Other scorers included Landen Lonesky with six and both Josh Lewis and Josh Bruner with three. McCreary Central was led by Kyle Stephens with a game-high 33 points.
Tuesday night, the Briar Jumpers, now 14-9, will host the Wayne County Cardinals, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
