The Somerset Briar Jumpers had a tough battle against the Pulaski County Maroons on Friday night, ultimately losing to their rivals after being in control most of the game. On Monday afternoon, they were back in business, taking on the Wayne County Cardinals in their first game at the Arby’s/KFC Classic.
It was a competitive game throughout until the Cardinals took control in the third quarter. Somerset then managed a furious rally in the final period that saw them briefly take the lead before some clutch free throw shooting by Wayne County ultimately gave them the win 57-51. Head coach Ryan Young, despite the loss, was pleased with the bounce back of the team coming off of their rivalry game on Friday.
“Tough game like I knew it would be. Anytime we play it’s generally a tight/tournament-like game score. I was worried about how we would refocus after an emotional game Friday night, and we had a lot of energy lulls in the game. We did a good job fighting back and taking the lead late but just didn’t finish out. Hopefully the more we’re in these situations, the better we will get. Credit to Wayne County for playing a good game,” he stated.
Somerset began the game on fire from every spot on the court, rushing out to a 10-0 lead following seven points from Ben Godby and a three-pointer by Jamison Coomer. The Cardinals then called a timeout to regroup and went on to outscore the Jumpers 8-4 the rest of the way through the quarter, as Somerset led 14-8 heading into the second quarter. Wayne had scoring off of a three-pointer from senior Mason Burchett, two each from freshmen Kendall Phillips and Seth Farmer, and a made free throw from eighth grader Korbyn Edwards. Somerset added a point from Landen Lonesky and a made three-pointer from Indred Whitaker.
An 11-2 run in the second quarter marked a turning point in the game for the Cardinals, as they took the lead from Somerset at 19-16 following four points each from the freshman duo of Kendall Phillips and Farmer and a made three from Burchett. Back-to-back three-pointers from Aedyn Absher and Ben Godby gave the Jumpers the lead back briefly towards the end of the first half at 22-19. Kendall Phillips then scored the final four points of the quarter to give the Cardinals a one-point edge heading into the break at 23-22.
The beginning of the third quarter saw exciting play from both offenses as neither team could create much separation on the scoreboard. Wayne County led slightly at 30-28 midway through the period. The Cardinals then went on a 9-4 run the rest of the way through the period to take a 39-32 advantage into the final quarter. Burchett scored four of those points, junior Kayden Phillips scored a three, and Farmer added two.
The Jumpers have plenty of heart and it showed early in the fourth quarter. Somerset went on a 13-3 run to take back the lead at 45-42 after six points from Whitaker, three from Absher, and two each from Godby and Josh Bruner. An old fashioned three-point play followed from Kendall Phillips, however, and the game was tied right back up at 45.
In fact, once Somerset led, the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run to take the lead right from the Jumpers at 51-45. Kendall Phillips added another point at the free throw line and Burchett converted his own three-point play on this run, with Farmer adding another two points. In the final few minutes, Somerset found two quick three-pointers, one each from Whitaker and Coomer, and found themselves trailing only by two at 53-51. It was Burchett that sealed the game for the Cardinals though, going 7-8 from the free throw line late to secure a 57-51 victory for Wayne County, although Somerset had a chance at a three-pointer with about 20 seconds left that just barely rolled out of the bottom of the rim.
Somerset was led in scoring by Ben Godby who had 16 for the game while Indred Whitaker added 14. Wayne County was led in scoring by Mason Burchett who had a game-high 23 points.
The Jumpers fall to 4-4 with the loss and will be in action again on Tuesday at the Arbys/KFC Classic, as they will take on Cordia at 3 p.m.
