The Somerset Briar Jumpers were looking to continue their momentum after shutting out two straight opponents in 5-0 victories. That momentum was put to the test however, as they welcomed in the top ranked team in the 13th Region in the Whitley County Colonels, who had only dropped three contests this whole season. The Jumpers fought valiantly and even held the lead heading into the final inning, but two late runs scored by the Colonels proved to be Somerset's downfall as they fell 4-3.
The Jumpers' lone RBI in the contest came off the bat of Caynan Sizemore. Other Somerset players to get hits in the game included Cayden Cimala, Griffin Loy and Josh Gross. Loy got the start for the Jumpers and went six innings, allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out three. Whitley County was led by an RBI apiece from seniors Sam Harp and Mason Croley.
Somerset's record falls to 14-15 and they will be in action again on Thursday as they welcome in Taylor County at 6 p.m.
