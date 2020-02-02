Somerset notches back-to-back 12th Region wins

After a dramatic come-from-behind district win over cross-town rivals Pulaski County on Tuesday, the Somerset High School girls basketball team pulled away from the Garrard County Lady Lions at the end of their game on Saturday for a 57-49 win at the Briar Patch.
Somerset came into the fourth period ahead of Garrard County 36-32, but senior forward Lauren Foutch quickly extended the Lady Jumpers lead with a three pointer to start the fourth.
After Foutch’s three ball, junior guard Addi Bowling put in a shot from inside the paint, and Foutch hit another three-point basket to put the Lady Jumper’s lead into double figures.
Later in the quarter, Garrard County crept closer to Somerset, and cut their lead to four points after a three pointer by senior guard Brittany Butner. They later got the lead to just three points at 50-47 after a driving layup by senior guard Carolina Gonzalez and a pair of free throws by senior guard Madisyn Neeley.
However, the Lady Lions were running out of time and were forced to foul. Junior forward Madison Garland knocked down four free throws, and Bowling hit another to further extend the Lady Jumper lead. Foutch finished the game with an inside shot and Somerset won 57-49.
Senior forward Lauren Foutch was the top performer of the afternoon by leading her Lady Jumpers to the win with a 16-point performance.
Early in the game, both teams were struggling to get their shots to fall and the Lady Jumpers led 8-7 heading into the second period.
Foutch hit a pair of three-point shots in the second period to try and put her Lady Jumpers ahead. However, Garrard County put in some shots under the basket and the teams were dead even at 17-17 heading into halftime.
Freshman guard Taya Mills and Bowling opened up the third quarter for the Jumpers with inside shots from each. Bowling was fouled on her shot and hit the free one to extend the Jumpers lead to 22-19.
Freshman guard Kate Bruner drove to the basket well in the third and racked up six points for the Lady Jumpers to help them keep a lead.
After a pair of foul and free throw opportunities from Makenzie Fisher and Bowling late in the third quarter, the Jumpers led 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter. The Jumpers were then able to pull away and win it 57-49.
The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers advanced to 10-12 on the season and they will be back in action Monday night where they will face off with the Lexington Christian Academy Lady Eagles at home.
GC 7 10 15 17 - 49
SHS 8 9 19 21 - 57
GARRARD COUNTY - C. Gonzalez 12, Pevley 11, N. Gonzalez 7, Neeley 7, Butner 5, Martin 3, Day 2, Pozzuto 2.)
SOMERSET - Foutch 16, Bowling 10, Bruner 10, Garland 9, M. Fisher 6, Mills 4, K. Fisher 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.