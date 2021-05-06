Somerset notches big road win over Boyle County

DANVILLE – The Somerset High School baseball team has not shied away from tough competition this season, and it paid off on Thursday in a 4-3 road win over a strong Boyle County High School team.
Somerset senior Dylan Burton held the Rebels to only three runs scored off of six hits in five innings of work. The Rebels had been averaging over eight runs per game.
The Briar Jumpers scored a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to take a 4-1 all the way to the bottom of the fifth inning. The Rebels tacked on two more runs on Burton, before senior reliever Dakota Acey shut the Rebels down in the last 1.2 innings.
In the first frame, with the bases loaded, Somerset's Dakota Acey singled up the middle to score senior Kade Grundy. Two batters later, senior Clay VanDerPloeg drew a walk to force in Burton.
In the second inning, Dylan Burton hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score junior Logan Purcell. Senior Cam Ryan singled to centerfield to score Grundy.
Dylan Burton, Cam Ryan, and Dakota Acey all had two hits and drove in a run each. Kade Grundy had one hit and scored two runs.
Somerset (10-9) will travel to Louisville take on the top team in the state on Saturday. The Briar Jumpers will battle the top-ranked 18-1 Trinity High School Shamrocks and Pleasure Ridge Park.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
