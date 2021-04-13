Somerset notches cross town victory over Pulaski in home opener  

Tuesday night Somerset unveiled their newly renovated Charlie Taylor Field where the Briar Jumpers baseball team played their cross town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, in their home opener.
After a greatly anticipated wait for Somerset’s home opener, the Jumpers showed out with a 4-1 victory over the Maroons.
“I think we left a lot of runners out there,” said Somerset head coach Phil Grundy. “Kade (Grundy) didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled the whole game. Kaleb Adams made some great pitches when he needed to with runners in scoring position. Dakota (Acey) came up with big hits for us tonight, and it was huge. Anytime you win a district game, especially cross town, we are always in a dog fight with them. I’m just happy to get the win.”
Somerset senior Kade Grundy pitched for most of the game and senior Dakota Acey closed for him and got the win. Grundy allowed five hits, three walks and a single run, with five strikeouts in his six innings pitched. Acey closed in the seventh with one walk and one strikeout.
Acey not only close the game, but he also was one of Somerset’s top batters on the night with two base hits, including a double, and two runs. Junior Cole Reynolds and senior Tanner Popplewell also left their mark on offense as Reynolds had a double and RBI with one run and Popplewell had two base hits and an RBI.
For the Maroons, senior Kaleb Adams started the game at pitcher and freshman Trey Hornsby closed. Adams pitched five innings where he allowed seven hits, four runs, and two walks, with four strikeouts and Hornsby pitched for one inning where he walked two batters and fired three strikeouts.
Freshman catcher Mason Acton was the top player on offense on the night for the Maroons with a base hit and RBI. Sophomore third baseman Chance Todd had a base hit and run.
After a quiet first inning, the Briar Jumpers broke the silence in the bottom of the second with three straight singles that put them on the scoreboard. Senior Cam Ryan, Acey, and Popplewell all singled back to back to back and on Popplewell’s hit Ryan scored.
Later in the inning, senior Clay Vanderploeg singled into a fielder’s choice out. While Popplewell was thrown out, Acey was able to score to give Somerset a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless third and fourth inning, the Jumpers added another run in the bottom of the fifth when senior Dylan Burton shot a sacrifice fly to center field that sent Reynolds home, who doubled at the start of the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Pulaski broke the shutout when Acton singled on a line drive to center field to send Todd home, who singled earlier in the inning. The run left the Maroons trailing 3-1 and Somerset closed the inning with a third out just after Acton’s hit.
Acey and Popplewell opened the bottom of the sixth with back to back hits before Adams was pulled off the mound. Hornsby came in and struck out two batters back to back, but loaded the bases by hitting senior Matt Bolin with a pitch. With the bases loaded, Hornsby walked Reynolds which scored Acey and gave the Jumpers a 4-1 lead late. Hornsby recovered and closed the inning with a third strikeout.
The Maroons had one last chance in the top of the seventh, but Somerset quickly got the outs and took game one against Pulaski.
The 47th District and cross town rivals will face off again tomorrow night at Pulaski. The Briar Jumpers advanced to 5-4 after the win and the Maroons dropped to 4-4.
“We really want to cut down on our strikeouts,” said coach Grundy when asked about what he would like to see his team improve on. “We’re taking a lot of early fastballs and chasing late. I would like to see us be more aggressive and we’ve talked about that all year. We’ve only been on the field to practice twice, so maybe that’s the excuse they’re using. Seems like the kids are complaining a lot. Ball is off the plate, ball is off the plate. But, we have to be able to adjust and hit the ball the other way. Looks like we’re trying to pull a lot of pitches with an aggressive pull, but we’re taking a lot of fastballs middle of the way that should be going the other way.”
SHS - 020 011 0 - 4 7 1
PCHS - 000 001 0 - 1 5 0
2B - Acey, Reynolds (SHS.) RBI - Burton, Popplewell, Reynolds, Vanderploeg (SHS); Acton (PC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.