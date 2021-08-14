Somerset opens season with win over Casey County

LIBERTY - The Somerset High School boys soccer team, and their first-year coach Tyler Gillum, opened their 2021 season with a commanding 6-0 district win over Casey County High School on Thursday.
Somerset senior Josh Tucker led the charge with two goals scored, as five different Briar Jumpers got into the scoring column in the win.
Tucker opened the game up with the first goal of the contest. Tucker played a pass from senior right midfielder Christian Whitis to the middle of the field on the Rebels' defensive third for the 25-yard score. Tucker scored the Briar Jumpers' fourth goal after senior Shadrach George hit a through ball to Tucker on a counter for the touch and placed shot at goal.
Somerset freshman Andrew Tomlinson scored off a free kick. Tomlinson shot the ball from the right side of the field about 20 yards out to the upper left corner of the net.
Junior Chandler Edwards scored the Briar Jumpers' third goal. The ball was serviced into the six-yard box of Casey County. The Rebels had won possession and looked to clear, but Edwards was able to create pressure and give himself a scoring opportunity.
Somerset senior Derek Arias scored the game's fifth goal. Junior Henry Lopes-Radilla hit a through ball to Arias from the middle of the field for a touch and finish by the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Soccer Player of the Year.
The Briar Jumpers' final score of the match came from Chanler Edwards. A quick one-two combo from Edwards to Julio Morales for the play back into the Rebels' defensive third for the touch and shot by Edwards.
"We played a very talented Casey County team on their home field to open our season up," stated Gillum. "Casey County, along with the heat, challenged our team from the kick-off."
"Our team is extremely young this year, but what we lack in experience we make up with grit and physical play," Gillum vaunted. "We conditioned and trained all summer to be able to compete with any team we play this season. It was evident that we are on the right path with the multiple goal scoring opportunities that we sadly failed to capitalize on. Our team is lucky to have a solid group of seniors and assistant coaches - Mike Whitis, Daniel Edwards, and Austin Hill - to guide and mentor this team as we progress through the season."
Somerset (1-0) will host cross-town district rivals Pulaski County High School on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
