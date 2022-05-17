The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers scored early to down the Pulaski County High School Maroons by a score of 6-3 in the opening-round elimination game of the 47th District Baseball Tournament on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field. Backed by a strong effort by Cayden Cimala, who pitched six innings and struck out six batters, the Briar Jumpers were able to advance to the district finals and an automatic bid to the 12th Region Tournament.
Meanwhile, the Pulaski County pitchers struggled to find the strike zone as they walked eight batters and beamed one in the first three frames alone, which allowed Somerset to jump out to an early 5-0 lead. The loss ended the Maroons' season for the year.
Down, 6-1, going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Maroons made a valiant comeback effort with a two-run homer to center field by Dallas Davis to drive in Marshall Livesay - who got on base via a single. With two outs, Mason Acton and Brady Cain walked, while Brysen Dugger singled to load the bases. However, Somerset relief pitcher Colyer White was able to finish the inning and the game for the Briar Jumpers' district win.
After a 15-minute sun delay, the game started off with Somerset scoring three runs in their first at bats. The Briar Jumpers loaded the bases after a Logan Purcell walk, a Josh Gross walk, and a Blake Abbott walk. Jaden Bryant singled in the second base gap to score Purcell. Kole Grundy walked to bring home Gross. Finally, Jamison Coomer was hit by a pitch to score Ethan Gadberry - who was courtesy running for Abbott.
Somerset tacked on two more runs on a Abbott two-RBI single down the left field line to score Purcell and Gross. Both Purcell and Gross drew a walks to get on base. After two complete innings, Somerset led 5-0.
Pulaski County's offense finally got on the board in the home half of the third inning when Brady Cain hit a two-out single past the first baseman to score Owen Alexander from third base. Alexander got on base with walk. However, Chance Todd and Cain were stranded after getting on base with singles. The Briar Jumpers led Pulaski County 5-1 after three complete innings.
Somerset added a run in the top of the fifth when Gross drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Coomer. Somerset loaded the bases after Coomer walked, Cimala reached first on an error and Purcell walked. Pulaski County ended the inning on a double play - Todd (2B) to Cain (C) to Marshall Livesay (1B).
For Somerset, Purcell had two hits and scored two runs. Abbott had a hit and drove in two runs. Cimala had two hits. Gross scored two runs. Coomer had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
For Pulaski County, Cain had two hits and drove in a run. Dugger had two hits. Davis had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
The two cross-town rivals split their regular-season match-ups. Somerset downed Pulaski County 6-5, in 10 innings, at Charlie Taylor Field on April 20. The following day, the homestanding Maroons downed the Briar Jumpers 9-1.
Somerset (15-19) will advance to the 47th District Tournament championship game on Wednesday, at Charlie Taylor Filed, against Rockcastle County (19-10). Meanwhile, Pulaski County finished up their 2022 season with a 16-13 mark.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
