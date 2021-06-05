Somerset out slugs Wayne County

DANVILLE - The Somerset High School baseball team exploded for 19 runs in an easy 19-5 victory over Wayne County High School in the opening round of the 12th Region Baseball Tournament at Danville High School.
Somerset seniors Kade Grundy, Dylan Burton and Tanner Popplewell combined for 11 runs batted in Grundy and Burton drove in three runs, while Popplewell hit a game-high five RBIs.
In the first inning, Popplewell singled to center field to score Jacob Stevens and Cam Ryan. In the bottom of the first frame, Wayne County's Jacob Jackson hit a solo homer to centerfield.
In the third, Somerset put 10 runs on the board. Josh Gross hit an infield single to score Grundy. With bases loaded, Popplewell walked to force in Stevens. Dakota Acey singled to right field to score Ryan. Cole Reynolds doubled to right field to score Josh Gross and Popplewell. Clay VanDerPloeg singled to right field to score Acey. Logan Purcell hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Cole Reynolds. Grundy hit a two-run homer to right filed to s ore Cayden Cimala. Two batters later, Ryan hit a solo homer to left field.
In the bottom of the third, Wayne County's Malachi Brown hit a grand slam homer to centerfield to score Andrew Brammer, Jayden Keith, and Jacob Jackson.
Top of the fourth, the Briar Jumpers added five more runs. Somerset's Dylan Burton doubled to center to score Purcell and Grundy. Popplewell singled to left field to score Stevens and Gross. Acey tripled to centerfield to score Matt Bolin.
Somerset score to more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Grundy tripled to centerfield to score Jake Witt. Burton hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Brady Reynolds.
For Somerset, Kade Grundy had four hits and hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and homer. Grundy drove in three runs and scored three runs. Dylan Burton had two hits and drove in three runs. Tanner Popplewell had three hits and dove in five runs. Dakota Acey had two hits and drove in two runs. Cole Reynolds drove in two runs. Clay VanDerPloeg and Logan Purcell had two hits each.
For Wayne County, Jacob Jackson had two hits and drove in two runs. Malachi Brown drove in four runs. Renan Dobbs had two hits.
Somerset (24-13) will play Boyle County High School in the 12th Region Tournament semifinals on Sunday. Wayne County finished up their season with a 21-14 record.
SHS 2 0 10 5 2 X X - 19 19 1
WC 1 0 4 0 0 X X - 5 8 0
2B - Burton, Grundy Cole Reynolds (SHS). 3B - Acey, Grundy (SHS). HR - Grundy, Ryan (SHS); Jackson, Brown (WC). RBI - Popplewell 5, Grundy 3, Acey 2, Burton 3, Gross, Purcell, Cole Reynolds 2, Ryan, VanDerPloeg (SHS); Jackson, Brown 4 (WC).
