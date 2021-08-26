Somerset outlasts Mercer County

The Somerset Lady Jumper soccer team on Thursday night stayed as red-hot as the temperature outside.
For the third time in four nights, Steve Watkins and company picked up yet another win on what has arguably been the hottest week of the year.
In Thursday's 6-4 victory over the visiting Titans of Mercer County, Grace Bruner and freshman Bella Gregory each scored a pair of goals, while Kate Bruner and Tori Robertson each added scores for the Lady Jumpers, helping Somerset move to 5-1 on the year with the two-goal win.
"Mercer County is in a rebuilding year, but they (Titans) certainly played with a different energy in that second half," stated a very happy coach Watkins after the game.
"The cool thing for us was, it was two freshmen that responded in the second half tonight," continued the Somerset head coach. "Tori Robertson played a couple of awesome balls, and Bella Gregory played amazing, and we just kind of found the sweet spot for her."
In a high scoring affair in the opening period of play, Somerset raced out to a 4-2 lead over Mercer County by the intermission. However, the Titans -- winless on the season -- were not going to go away easily.
Goals by Kate Bruner and Grace Bruner had the Lady Jumpers off and rolling to a quick, 2-0 lead, but a score from the Titans Emma Kiernan cut that lead in half at 2-1 moments later.
A second score by Grace Bruner on a header -- off a beautiful corner kick from Robertson -- extended Somerset's lead out to 3-1.
A free kick by Robertson made it 4-1 in favor of Somerset, but a penalty kick by Maddie Angel just before halftime got Mercer County back in the contest at 4-2.
In the second half, the Titans kept the pressure on Somerset, but after each of Mercer's two goals after the intermission, Somerset came up with the answer both times, and it was Gregory on each occasion.
Presley Boyne found the nets with 33:42 remaining in the contest trimming the SHS lead down to 4-3, but Gregory would answer less than 10 minutes later with her first goal of the evening, easing the advantage back out for Somerset to 5-3.
With 16:46 remaining in the game, Laykin Irvin's goal cut the deficit once again down to a single goal at 5-4, but 2:30 later with 14:16 left, Gregory's second goal in a 10-minute stretch gave Somerset its final margin of victory over the Titans at 6-4.
"I am just happy to have three victories in a week," pointed out Watkins, in referring to wins earlier in the week over Barren County and Pulaski County.
"We've played three games in dangerously hot weather this week, and the fact that we were able to bust through in the second half tonight and gut out a win was awesome, and I'm so very proud of our team," added the Lady Jumpers coach. "It's been a great week for us, and it's like I told you on Tuesday night, we've still got a ton of growth, and we've still got a lot of room to develop."
Somerset -- now 5-1 on the season -- will return to Clara Morrow Field for its next game on Tuesday night, hosting the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel.
