After a season-opening defeat at the hands of Boyle County, the Somerset Briar Jumpers have been red hot as of late, outscoring their last three opponents 12-1 for three straight victories. On Tuesday, Somerset traveled to Casey County to take on the Rebels in district action and continued their hot streak on offense. The Rebels were no match for the Jumpers in the end, as Somerset prevailed by a score of 7-0.
Junior Tori Robertson had quite a day on the pitch in the contest, as she scored four goals in total as well as dishing out an assist. The other three goals were scored by junior Bella Gregory for another hat trick. Both freshman Khloe Roberts and junior Tara Mink had an assist each in the game. Senior Madelyn Zimmerman and freshman Lily Hampton split time in the net for the Jumpers, with the two combining to post a shutout in goal.
Somerset improves to 4-1 with the victory and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to North Laurel to take on the Lady Jaguars. Game time is subject to change due to the heat but is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
