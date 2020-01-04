Somerset picks up another easy district win

After a closely contested first half, the Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team pulled away from the Rockcastle Rockets to win 74-43 last night at home.
The Jumpers went into halftime ahead seven points but came out after the break and dominated the third quarter.
At the start of the third, sophomore forward Gavin Stevens nailed a three-point shot to put Somerset up 37-27 and from there on, the Jumpers ran away with it.
They forced numerous Rocket turnovers early and turned majority of them into points.
After successful inside attempts by Jase Bruner and Kaiya Sheron, Stevens put in another three-point shot. Then, Kade Grundy, who struggled on offense in the first half, put in back to back buckets. One came from the paint and the other beyond the arch.
Grundy did not stop there though, after another inside layup by Sheron, he came up with back to back buckets again. The first was a layup off a steal, and the second was a mid-range jump shot that put Somerset up 55-29 beyond the halfway point of the quarter.
The Jumpers did not allow an offensive attempt for half of the third quarter and ended up holding Rockcastle to just six points in the third to lead 59-33 going into the final period.
Grundy opened the fourth quarter with a three-point shot, and then the Jumpers showed off some flashy passing on their next possession. Sheron used his quarterback arm to lob a full court pass to junior guard Jackson Cooper. Cooper faked out the defender and assisted Bruner on a wide-open layup.
The Rockets tried to fight back with three-point shots senior guards Bentley Taylor and Logan Noel. Despite their efforts the Jumpers were just too far ahead.
Somerset's bench closed out the game, and they won the district matchup 74-43.
Early in the game, things were a lot more even and throughout the first quarter there were multiple lead changes.
Grundy started off the opening quarter with a three pointer, and the Rockets answered with back to back inside buckets by 8th grade varsity starting center, Will Bishop.
Stevens hit a pair of threes that would be his first of many on the night. His second three was a deep shot and it put the Jumpers up 19-16 heading into the second period.
Stevens hit his third three of the night early in the second. However, Noel answered for the Rockets with a contested three ball of his own.
Late in the second, Dylan Burton was relentless around the basket and scored eight points in just the second half of the period. His offensive success gave the Jumpers a 34-27 lead heading into the third where Somerset pulled away.
The top performers on the night were Gavin Stevens and Kade Grundy. Stevens led the team in scoring with 21 points, and automatic from beyond the arch. Grundy had an outstanding second half and finished with 17 points. Grundy was also extremely disruptive on defense throughout the night and had several steals.
The win was the third in a row for the Briar Jumpers and they advanced to 11-2 on season. They will be back in action Monday where they will face off with the McCreary Central Raiders at home.
