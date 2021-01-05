Somerset picks up district road win at Rockcastle County 

MT. VERNON - The Somerset High School boys basketball team pulled out a road district win on Tuesday when they downed Rockcastle County High School 66-49 at Rock Arena.
Somerset senior Dylan Burton led the way with a game-high 23 points and hit three treys. Kannon Tucker hit three treys and scored 13 points. Kade Grundy scored 12 points and had six assists. Dakota Acey scored six points and had 8 rebounds. Jack Harmon scored 8 points and 5 rebounds.
Somerset led by four points after the first quarter, but outscored the Rockets 20-6 in the second quarter to take an 18-point lead at the break. The Briar Jumpers never trailed in the entire game.
Somerset (1-0) will host Casey County High School on Friday, Jan. 9.
