The Somerset girls' soccer team has been as proficient as any other team in the region, with their number one RPI ranking in the 12th Region standing as proof of that. On Thursday, the Jumpers looked to continue their winning streak with a road contest at Wayne County. The offense continued to produce as well, with Somerset taking a 6-3 win over the Lady Cardinals to extend their win streak to eight games.
The Jumpers were led by three goals and one assist from junior Tori Robertson, while juniors Bella Gregory, Isabella Mckenzie and Tara Mink each scored one goal apiece. Wayne County had sophomores Allison Perez and Kelly Valsquez, as well as senior Jasmine Davis score a goal each.
Somerset improves to 8-1 for the season, with the Jumpers back on the road Saturday to take on their rivals Pulaski County at 7 p.m.
