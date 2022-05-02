Somerset posts 1-2 mark in All"A" State Tournament

OWENSBORO – The Somerset High School softball team battled against some of the best teams in the state in this past weekend's All "A" Classic State Softball Tournament at Jack Fisher Park. The Lady Jumpers battled hard in all three of their pool play games and came away with a 1-2 mark, failing to advance to the championship bracket.
Somerset defeated Raceland 12-6, but loss to Green County (14-12) and Shelby Valley (8-2).
In the Raceland win, Somerset seventh-grader Sarah White led the way with a homer and five runs batted in for the game. Jazlynn Shadoan batted a perfect 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored two runs. Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Jasmine Peavey had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Emme Goforth and Emry Pyles both scored a pair of runs. Carly Cain got the pitching win in seven innings, with three strikeouts.
In the Green County setback, Jasmine Peavey hit two home runs and drove in six runs. Peavey had three hits in the game and scored two runs. Carly Cain hit a homer and had three hits in the game. Cain also scored a run, drove in a run, and pitched six innings. White had three hits and scored a run. Harris had three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Shadoan had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run.
In the Shelby Valley loss, which ended late Saturday night, Shadoan had two hits, an RBI, and scored a run. Goforth had two hits. Cain pitched the entire seven innings and struck out three batters.
Somerset (17-10) will host South Laurel on Monday and Garrard County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
