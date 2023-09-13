It was senior night at Clara Morrow Field on Tuesday, as Somerset honored Kyle Bell, Jason Escobar-Lopez, Richard Garcia, Jesse Hampton, Jefry Lopes-Radilla, Riley Minton, Alex Sanchez, Eric Tucker and Ethan Whitis before their contest against the Whitley County Colonels. The Jumpers were hoping to bounce back from a loss against Bryan Station in their last game out.
The celebration of a great group of seniors continued for the entire game for the Briar Jumpers, as they eventually earned a 10-0 mercy rule victory after nine different players scored. Junior Andrew Tomlinson had two goals and two assists to lead the Jumpers, while Bell, Escobar-Lopez, Hampton, Lopes-Radilla, Sanchez, Whitis, junior Tyson Absher and sophomore Tyler Edwards each scored a goal apiece. Tucker, Whitis, Absher and Edwards also each added an assist.
Somerset improves to 11-3 for the season, with the Jumpers scheduled to host the Model Patriots on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the 11/12 All "A" Classic Sectional Tournament.
