The Somerset Briar Jumpers were looking to maintain their hot start to the season on Saturday, as they traveled up to Mercer County to take on the Titans. The Jumpers thoroughly impressed, getting out to a 4-0 lead in the first half thanks to an around 60-75% possession time. Despite a much closer and more competitive second half, Somerset maintained their lead and defeated the Titans by a final score of 4-0.
Junior Andrew Tomlinson had two goals, one on a strike from about 18 yards out and another on a penalty kick. Junior Tyson Absher had a goal while battling the Mercer County goalkeeper which was assisted by Steven Castro. Ethan Whitis was the other goal scorer for the Jumpers, with Absher scoring the assist on the goal. Junior Landen Lonesky had one save and a second consecutive clean sheet in goal for Somerset.
Somerset improves to 2-0 for the season and will play Casey County on the road on Monday in a make-up game from last week before hosting the Pulaski County Maroons on Tuesday evening.
