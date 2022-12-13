After a tough loss against Rowan County at the legendary Hoosiers gym in Knightstown, Indiana, the Somerset Briar Jumpers played host to Casey County for their second district game of the season. Somerset took home the win in their first district game against Rockcastle County about a week ago.
Somerset started shooting the ball really well and just kept that up all night long, eventually defeating the Rebels by a score of 76-58 in a contest that was never really that close. Head coach Ryan Young was very impressed with his players, especially Ben Godby, who had the team-high with 24 points.
“I felt like we really responded after the loss Saturday and bounced back defensively. I was really pleased with with our balanced scoring and thought we really shared the basketball tonight. Godby played especially well,” he stated.
The Jumpers had two other players that scored in double digits for the game, that being Indred Whitaker and Jamison Coomer, who each had 10 points. Aedyn Absher had nine points for the Jumpers, Jack Bruner had eight points, Landen Lonesky had six points, and Isaiah Lewis rounded out the scoring with three.
Casey County senior Ethan Willoughby has been having a great season despite the Rebels having a 1-4 record to this point, averaging 26 points in four games. Tonight was another big game for him, as he had 33 to lead both teams in scoring. Coach Young relayed after the game that despite the big scoring number, he didn’t feel as if it made a big difference in the outcome of the game.
“I told my coaches that it was a quiet 33 points. Felt like we made him work, and our two big men, Lonesky and Bruner, fought to contest his catches,” he explained
The Briar Jumpers will host Pulaski County in a rivalry double header on Friday night at the Briar Patch. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. after the girl’s game.
