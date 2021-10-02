Somerset rallies late to advance to District Finals

In a tale of two different halves, the Somerset High School boys soccer team pulled out the late 5-0 win over Casey County High School in the semifinal round of the 47th Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
It took the Briar Jumpers 57 minutes to secure their first score of the game. But after that initial score, midway through the second half, the Briar Jumpers' goals came in droves. Despite 12 attempts at goal in the fist 57 minutes of the weekend district tourney match, Casey County packed in 10 defenders in the box to limit Somerset's looks at goal.
Finally in the 57th minute, Somerset sophomore Jeffrey Lopes-Radilla laid out a pass to junior Chanler Edwards, who carried the ball deep in the box for the close-range score.
Two minutes later, Somerset senior Christian Whitis intercepted a clearing ball to score in the box, and put the Briar Jumpers up 2-0.
In the 63rd minute, Whitis passed off to junior Henry Lopes-Radilla, who scored from close range.
In the 76th minute, Somerset senior Derek Arias passed off to senior Josh Tucker for the close-range goal.
In the final minute of the contest, Arias scored from six yards out off a pass from junior Daniel Richardson.
For the match, Somerset outshot Casey County 25 to 4.
Somerset's Christian Whitis had six shot attempts, while Chanler Edwards had five shots at goal. Derek Arias had four attempts, and Daniel Richardson had three attempts.
Somerset (7-5-1) will battle Pulaski County High School in the 47th District Tournament boys soccer championship game on Monday, Oct. 4, at PCHS soccer field. The two local teams split their two regular season match-ups earlier in the year.
