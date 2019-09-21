Somerset remains Perfect in win 

WILLIAMSBURG - After a very close first half, the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team were able to pull away from the Williamsburg Yellowjackets for a 41-13 victory last night at Williamsburg
The two teams were nearly even as Somerset led 14-13 heading into the break. The Briar Jumpers had the lead and got the ball back after halftime.
During the Jumpers first offense drive following the break, the Yellowjacket defense committed two crucial penalties to push the Jumpers up field.
Senior running back Alex Miller punched it in from three yards out to finish off the opening drive of the second half for his Jumpers. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Somerset led 20-13 with nine minutes to play in the third quarter.
Williamsburg received the kick and then went to their go to play to open up the drive. This go to play was senior quarterback Dalton Ponder to senior receiver Alex Rose on a deep route. Rose got open deep as he did multiple times throughout the first but the ball just through his hands.
Following the crucial drop, the Jumper defense stuffed the Williamsburg ground game two plays in a row to force a three and out midway through the third period.
When back on offense, Somerset wasted no time attempting to go up two possessions. After several carries from Miller and Mikey Garland, quarterback Kaiya Sheron connected with his top receiver Kade Grundy for the 39-yard touchdown. The successful point after attempt put the Jumpers up 27-13.
The tough Somerset defense nearly forced their second three and out in a row but after a roughing the kicker call on the punt, the Yellowjacket offense resumed their drive.
The Jumpers held strong, and after a fumbled snap and a sack on third down by freshman Jerrod Smith, Williamsburg was looking at fourth down and forty and was forced to punt again.
Early in the final quarter play, the Jumpers turned it over on downs after four straight rushing attempts. The offense was not sidelined long though.
Several plays of offense in, junior linebacker Mikey Garland contested a pass attempt by Ponder and snagged it right from the receiver's hands to give the ball back to Somerset.
Somerset got down the field with ease after a completion after a big gain off of a completion from Sheron to Jace Bruner and then a keeper from Sheron. The explosive plays put them in scoring position with just over eight minutes left.
Miller finished off the drive with pure attitude. Miller was handed the ball at Williamsburg eighteen-yard line and broke three tackles to reach the endzone for another score.
The Jumpers ended up getting one more shot at the endzone after an interception by junior corner Ricky Gilmore.
Somerset pounded it down field with multiple runners and Cam Austin punctuated the drive and gave the Briar Jumpers a 41-13 lead with just over a minute left.
The Yellowjackets held the ball until time expired and the Briar Jumpers left with another victory.
Early in the game, the teams battled and battled hard. After a scoreless first quarter, Somerset stopped the silence on the very first play of the second quarter with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Sheron to Grundy. After a failed PAT, they led 6-0.
Williamsburg gave the Briar Jumpers a taste of their own medicine as Ponder connected with Rose for a long score on their first offensive play of the quarter. After the point after, the Yellowjackets took a 7-6 lead.
The Jumpers ran Miller over and over on their next possession and Miller took them all the way down field and punched it in for his first of three touchdowns on the night. Austin smashed in the two point conversion to give the Jumpers a 14-7 lead midway through the second.
Again, Ponder and Rose were able to connect deep, this time 40-yards for the Yellowjacket touchdown. A failed PAT put them down 14-13 and the defenses ruled until halftime.
Although it was a tough battle early on, the Jumpers dominated on both sides of the ball to emerge as victors.
Somerset's top performers on the night were quarterback Kaiya Sheron who finished with 262 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, and 2 passing touchdown and also running back Alex Miller who racked up 132 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.
Although the Yellowjackets got open deep a lot in the first half, the Jumpers defense rebounded in the second half as the shut them out and allowed next to nothing.
The road victory puts the Jumpers at 4-0 on the season and they will be back in action next Friday where they will face the Russellville Panthers at home for homecoming night. The loss was Williamsburg's first of the year and they dropped to 4-1.
