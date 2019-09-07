2 Somerset rolls over Beechwood

After four straight losses to the Beechwood Tigers, the Somerset Briar Jumpers Football team finally got their revenge with a 46-14 beat down last night at William Clark Field.
The game did not start in the Briar Jumper’s favor, however. The Tigers opened up the night up with sophomore Parker Mason taking the opening kick 87-yards for the score. Following the successful point after attempt, Beechwood led 7-0 within the first twenty seconds.
Somerset tried to march it down field to even up the contest, but again the Tigers seemed to have all the momentum. After taking the ball into Beechwood territory, junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was sacked and lost the football. Freshman Xavier Campbell recovered it to give the Tigers the ball on their own thirty-yard line.
The Tigers slowly took it down field but the Somerset forty was the furthest they took it, and the Jumpers were able to force the turnover on downs. From that moment on, the momentum shifted heavily in Somerset’s favor.
Alex Miller busted through the Beechwood defensive line over and over to bring the Jumpers all the down to the Tiger five where he was able to run it in for the 5-yard touchdown. Freshman Daniel Richardson just missed the point after, and Beechwood led 7-6 with under a minute left in the first quarter.
The Jumper defensive unit got a quick three and out at the start of the second quarter to put the ball back in the offense’s hand giving them the opportunity to take the lead.
Early on in the drive, Sheron connected with Carson Guthrie over the middle for 28-yards to put Somerset on Beechwood ground. Following the completion, the Jumpers pounded it downfield with multiple carries by Miller, Sheron, and Cam Austin to get inside the Tiger ten-yard line.
The Tigers defense kept them from scoring on the goal line and nearly forced a turnover on fourth and goal from the then. Sheron attempted a keeper, but a Beechwood defender was able to pop it free. Junior Dyllan Keith jumped on the fumbled ball to give Somerset the 13-7 lead midway through the second.
Following a second straight three and out by the Tigers, junior receiver Kade Grundy took a screen pass 79-yards to further extend the Jumpers lead. After the successful PAT by Richardson, Somerset led 20-7.
At the end of the second, the Jumpers received a Beechwood punt with just 45 seconds left on the clock. Determined to put a hurt on the Tigers, Sheron decided to make a couple of plays to close out the half.
First, Sheron evaded multiple defenders and rushed it 35-yards to put the Jumpers on the Beechwood thirty-seven. On the following play, senior Tate Madden flew by his man and Sheron hit him in stride for the touchdown to put the Jumpers up 27-7 heading into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, the Jumpers freshman running back, and linebacker Jerrod Smith decided to put on a show for the William Clark Field fans.
First, he recovered a fumbled punt by Mason. Smith then punched it in on offense with a 6-yard rushing touchdown to put Somerset up 33-7 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
In the final seconds of the third quarter Sheron broke off a 24-yard run hurdled a Tiger defender to put Somerset at the Beechwood eight as time expired in the third.
Miller then ran it in on the first play of the final quarter to put the Jumpers up 40-7 with nearly a quarter of action left.
Late in the fourth, Beechwood attempted to make the performance seem a little less lopsided as the added to their score with a 1-yard touchdown run by Campbell on fourth and one from the Somerset one.
Showing no mercy, Miller took the kick following the Tiger touchdown 95-yards for his third touchdown of the night. The touchdown gave the Jumpers a 46-14 lead and Somerset’s second team players were able to stall out the rest of the game for the big revenge victory.
Miller was the top performer offensively as he racked up 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 20 carries. He also did damage on special teams as he had the 95-yard kick return score and another long return.
The Somerset defense shined as a whole, but senior Jace Bruner led the charge. Bruner had several tackles for losses, and a pair a quarterback hits. He was always right on the ball and put a lot of pressure on the Beechwood offense.
The victory will put the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 3-0 on the season and they will have their bye week next week. They will be back in action September 20th where they will travel to Williamsburg to face the Yellow Jackets. The loss dropped Beechwood to 0-2.
