The Somerset Lady Jumpers may have came into Monday night's game with a losing record, but the purple and gold certainly didn't look the part against visiting McCreary Central.
In fact, Casey Rexroat's club looked like a wrecking machine from the opening tap to the final horn at The Briar Patch Monday evening.
Simply, Somerset took the Lady Raiders to the woodshed.
Grace Bruner led everyone with a game-high 30 points, and Somerset raced out to a big first half lead on the strength of seven made three-point baskets in the opening half of play.
And, the Lady Jumpers were getting it done on the defensive end as well, turning McCreary Central turnovers into easy baskets for much of the contest.
When all was said and done, Somerset had improved to 8-9 on the season with an impressive, 72-51 win over McCreary Central.
For the game, Somerset made nine treys in the win, but it was at the defensive end of the floor where coach Rexroat liked what he saw from his team in the victory.
"As far as on ball defenders, we are an excellent defensive team," pointed out the Somerset head coach. "The problems that we have seen this year defensively has been off the ball, when we fall asleep at times just watching the ball. Tonight, we put such good ball pressure on them, McCreary Central wasn't able to get the ball to the cutters, and we actually did a very good job of covering all of those cutters."
From the opening tap, Somerset was in control of this affair.
The Lady Jumpers took a quick, 7-0 lead right out of the gate, forcing the Lady Raiders to call a quick timeout at the beginning of the contest.
In a sign of things to come, Somerset hit four treys in the opening quarter of play -- two by Bruner, and a pair from Taya Mills.
Addi Bowling and Bruner hit back to back treys midway through the second frame extending the Somerset lead out to 30-16 at that juncture forcing another McCreary Central timeout, but there would be much more to come from the Lady Jumpers.
Another three from Bruner, and a putback hoop by Madison Garland gave the Lady Jumpers a 20-point lead at 39-19 late in the first half of play.
McCreary Central ended the frame with a modest, 6-2 spurt, but Somerset still led this one comfortably at the break by 16 points, on top of the Lady Raiders by a 41-25 margin.
"I was really pleased with our effort at both ends of the floor tonight," stated Rexroat.
"We played very well tonight, and that's really one thing we talked about at the beginning of the game, and that was to come out and get on top of them early," added the Lady Jumper coach. "We've had so many games this year where we came out and gotten off to slow starts, and been put in six to 10-point holes right out of the gate. Tonight, we wanted to put our foot on the gas and get a quick lead, and we wanted to be the ones that had a five, six, to nine-point lead in the first couple of minutes, and we did that."
A three-point basket to begin the fourth period by McCreary Central's Kennedy Creekmore trimmed the Somerset lead -- which had been as much as 22 points in the second half -- down to 14 at 57-43, but back to back three-point baskets from Bruner and Garland put a stop to that momentum, once again putting the Lady Jumpers back out on top of the Lady Raiders by 20 points, 63-43 with just over six minutes left in the contest.
Garland joined Bruner in double figures in the win with 17 points, while Elizabeth Anderson paced McCreary Central with 14 points, and Creekmore added 12.
The Lady Jumpers will try to even their record to 9-9 on the season on Wednesday night, as Somerset will travel to Nicholasville to face East Jessamine.
Somerset will return home later this week on Friday evening to host Casey County at The Briar Patch in a 47th District contest. That game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
MC -- 10 15 15 11 -- 51
SHS -- 18 23 16 15 -- 72
McCreary Central -- Elizabeth Anderson 14, Creekmore 12, Loudermilk 6, Emily Anderson 6, Trammell 4, Bell 3, Walters 3, Privett 3.
Somerset -- Bruner 30, Garland 17, Bowling 8, Mills 6, Fisher 6, Hurt 2, Bartley 2, Bender 1.
