Somerset’s defense smothers Lady Cards  

Like many of games before, the Somerset High School girls basketball team relied on their defense to win games for them. That was definitely the case at the Briar Patch on Monday night when the Lady Jumpers forced their opponents into 24 turnovers with their smothering full-court defense in a 52-39 win over Taylor County High School.
Despite forcing the Lady Cardinals into 11 first-half turnover, Somerset still trailed 21-18 at the halftime break. But the Lady Jumpers outscored Taylor County 29 to 11 in in the final 12 minutes of the game.
“Our defense was spectacular,” Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter stated. “In the second half we completely disrupted them offensively. We were doing that in the first half too, but we just weren’t getting the shots offensively to fall. In the second half we kind of finally got everything put together with the defensive effort and offense.”
After trailing most of the first half, Somerset regained the lead at 30-28 with 1:52 left in the third quarter off a three-pointer from the left corner from Jaelyn Dye. Kate Bruner, who scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter, had two made free throws and a layup in the Lady Jumpers' run to take the third quarter lead.
“Kate Bruner is so tenacious on the defensive side of the ball and has really been stepping up for us,” McWhorter stated. “She has a great attitude being a leader. I don’t know if there’s words to describe her performance tonight, especially in that second half. She disrupted the Taylor County offense, and then everybody else just followed suit. And I’m very proud of her stepping up and being that leader tonight that we need.”
After Bruner hit a three from the left side and an inside basket off a Dye assist, Somerset led 35-32 at the end of the third period.
In the fourth, Mackenzie Fisher nailed five free throws and Bruner scored eight more points – a trey from the right corner, a free throw and two layups – to give Somerset a double-digit lead for the last two minutes of the contest.
Bruner led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Mackenzie Fisher scored 10 points. Jaelyn Dye scored nine points, had four assists, and a team-high 12 rebounds. Haley Combs scored seven points. Taya Mills scored six points and had five rebounds. Kyndell Fisher scored two points. Taylor County was led by Grace Bale with 13 points.
Somerset (10-7) will host cross-town district rivals Pulaski County High School on Friday at the Briar Patch.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
