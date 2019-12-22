Somerset's junior class brings talent and experience

Last season, the 16-15 Somerset High School boys basketball team was led by a strong group of sophomores. With only one player lost to graduation and a strong junior class the Briar Jumpers will be a more consistent and experienced team than they were least season.
"We are getting 83 percent of our scoring back from last year, and just lost one player Chase Walker to graduation," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "The junior class is a really good class, with eight in the group, and every single one of them can play."
Leading the way for the junior class, as well as the Jumper team, Kade Grundy had an outstanding year with a 19.1 scoring average and was named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year. Grundy led the Jumpers in almost every category with 62 made treys and hit 81 percent of his free throws.
Other juniors, Dylan Burton (10.7 ppg), Kaiya Sheron (9.6 ppg), and Dakota Acey (6.3 ppg) will play a big part of the Somerset offense again this season.
"Kade Grundy has been contributing since he was an eighth grader," Dunbar stated. "Dylan Burton, Dakota Acey, and Kaiya Sheron started and got a lot of playing time last year. We brought Jackson Cooper off the bench quite a bit, and we used Canyon Smith in certain situations. These guys got some experience coming back."
Not only will the Brair Jumpers gain some experience this year, but they will also enjoy more depth.
"I think we developed some depth on our bench, which we didn't have last year," Dunbar stated. "Last year we only went 6-7 deep, but this year I think we can go 10 deep. We also got young guys like Gavin Stevens and Jack Harmon, who are stepping up as sophomore this year."
Both Stevens and Harmon have already shown promise in the 2019-20 early season action.
"We have got a bunch of experience coming back," Dunbar added. "We swept the district and got beat in the district finals, but that is big with a sophomore-led team."
"It sort of goes back to our consistency last year, and we had some stretches where we were winning games, and where we lost 2 or 3 in a row, and that is just being an inexperienced team, " Dunbar stated. "Last year, we were trying to find our way, we were trying to out tough people, and we did that a lot. All our losses but one was 10 points or under, and that was us just being young and not understanding how to close out games. I hoped we have figured that out and hopefully that will show this year."
Fresh off a football state championship and a baseball regional title last spring, many of the Somerset basketball players play in multiple sports and have already had a taste of post-season success.
"The success these kids have had in other sports is very important at a small school like this where we got to share athletes," Dunbar stated. "We have got a good crop of athletes from the freshman through senior classes this year. We won the stat en football this past fall and our baseball team won region, and now it is our turn to win in basketball. We have a lot of guys that platy multiple sports and I am always cheering them on in whatever sport they compete in. And the other coaches and other teams have cheered us on. It is very cool how tight-knit this school is."
However, with the football playing well into December, many of Dunbar's star players will have to work their way into basketball shape after just stepping off the gridiron.
"With the football team playing so late into the year, it is good for our younger guys to get a chance to step up an get playing time," Dunbar reasoned. "The guys we got coming in from the football team, I don't worry about them. It might take some time to get in basketball shape, and brushing up on their offensive skills. But as far as toughness and getting after someone, I don't worry about them one bit."
Somerset should also have more balanced scoring which will take some of the workload off of Grundy.
"We have kids that can step up like Dylan Burton who played tremendously in the second part of the season," Dunbar said. "Kaiya Sheron and Jase Bruner can score with the basketball. We have a lot more players that can help and step up which will take a lot of pressure of Kade Grundy this year. But Kade is still our go-to guy, but he will probably see a ton of double teams."
"In my three years, I think Dylan Burton is the most improved overall," Dunbar continued. "Last year he would drive in and try to pick up the foul. But this year he will drive in, hit the bucket and get fouled. I am really looking forward to the year he brings."
"I think Kaiya is really going to step up this year from last year," Dunbar said. "He had 25 points and 16 rebounds from the first round of the district tournament, so he was a dominate player that game and I think he can do that on most nights."
Jase Bruner, Dakota Acey and Jayden Gilmore will give thew Jumpers size and a physical presence inside.
"We got to get the ball more to Jase Bruner, because whenever he gets a guy on him his size he can score," Dunbar stated. "He is a very smart basketball player and he is going to do what it takes to help us win."
"Dakota Acey, you know what you are going to get from him, and he is going to go hard every single night," Dunbar stated. "Jayden Gilmore is a kid we got back, and we are excited about him."
"The one common compliment we get after every game this summer, was 'Coach your team is very physical', and that is what it takes," Dunbar concluded. "With that comes some fouls, but with our depth that is going to help out a lot."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
