Somerset's Kannon Tucker wins his third title in Rockcastle Co. Invitational

Somerset High School junior standout golfer Kannon Tucker won his third invitational title of the season with another win in the Rockcastle County Invitational this weekend. Tucker fired a one-over-par 73 to get medalists honors at the Cedar Rapids Country Club in Mt. Vernon, Ky.
Somerset senior Kolby Treado placed third individually with an 18-hole round of 77. Brady Reynolds shot an 84. Jacob Stevens and Jackson Prather both shot 94.
As a team, the Somerset High School boys golf team placed second with a score of 328.
The Pulaski County High School girls golf team competed in the Anderson County's Joy Of Golf Tournament in Lawrenceburg, Ky.
The Lady Maroon linksters placed sixth out of a large field of 19 teams. Pulaski County had a team total of 340 strokes, while Louisville Sacred Heart won the team title with 293 strokes.
Brooke Hopkins shot a round of 80 to place 23rd overall. Anna New shot an 85, Macey Broughton shot an 86, and Lauren Worley shot an 89. Madelyn Dudley and Hailey Halloran both shot 18-hole rounds of 107.
