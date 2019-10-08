Somerset's Matt Coffey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School junior Matt Coffey scored two goals in the Briar Jumpers' 47th District Tournament championship win. In Somerset's win over Glasgow, Coffey scored a three-goal hat trick.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

