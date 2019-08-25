The Commonwealth Journal Editorial Board feels that Somerset High School has always stood the test of time, and that the school has always stayed true to their century-old traditions like no other school in the state, and perhaps the entire country.
And in the sports arena, Somerset High School's traditions are unparalleled.
Traditions like the Jumper Walk and the Somerset Homecoming Parade have become a permanent staple of the Somerset High School football season.
Football was being played on a grassy field somewhere near Somerset High School since the turn of the 20th century. And now as a new generation of Briar Jumpers take to the gridiron on Friday nights, the grass has been replaced by a more modern surface of artificial turf.
But whether the Briar Jumpers play on grass or synthetic turf, their traditions continue.
When the Briar Jumpers moved from Clara Morrow Field to William Clark Field, a group of young kids would always use the large grassy area behind the east end zone as their own playing field for pick-up football games. Those young kids probably visualized themselves scrambling downfield like Tony Massey, or catching a pass like John Cole or maybe throwing a touchdown pass like Johnny Cain.
That was a Somerset tradition. When the Somerset School Board set out to cover their nearly 50-year-old football field with artificial turf, they recognized that small - but significant - tradition and made accommodations for it.
"Any high school football game you go to in any county or any city, I think you will find a small group of kids playing a pick-up game of football," Somerset Schools superintendent Kyle Lively stated. "Our board had the foresight to understand how important that was to the kids that are here and that builds even more excitement. On Friday nights the kids come out here and see the high school students that they really think a lot of, and they envision themselves playing on the main field later on in their life."
Now the Somerset youth of today have their own purple artificial turf field with sidelines, hash marks, yard markers and end zones. The little purple field runs perpendicular to the main field with multiple games going on at the same time in different directions. But all those youth pick-up games come to a grinding halt when the Briar Jumpers reach the east end zone for a score.
Granted, high school artificial turf fields are being laid down every season, and the fact that Somerset High School put down artificial turf on their gridiron was nothing out of the norm.
But it was how the tradition-rich school laid down their synthetic carpet that caught the attention of state and national media news sources from Kentucky Sports Radio to the national branded MaxPreps. The school-colored purple around the green-grass looking playing field and the mini kids field was a special touch that only Somerset High School had the vision to pull off.
"When you do a project like this you think what is best for the kids and what will instill even more excitement in the programs we have here," Lively stated. "I think our board made great decisions with this field. We had a good construction partner, and good architects. Everyone involved has done a fantastic job to turn this dream into reality. It is exciting to see Somerset Schools getting some notoriety at the national level."
"It is great to see this much excitement, and seeing the community come out here on Opening Night," Lively exclaimed. "I think the kids are excited, the parents are excited and it is just great. There is always a lot of excitement when the football season starts, and I think (the new field) adds a little flavor to that. It is exciting to see a lot of people excited about the turf and hopefully we can break it in with a win."
And the Briar Jumper football team did just that on Friday night with a 40-0 victory over Rockcastle County.
But way before the pigskin was ever kicked off on Friday night, the Somerset School Board and Mr. Lively were the true winners. They were winners for doing what was right for the kids and the school. And more importantly, they were winners for upholding the traditions of Somerset High School.
After all, it is tradition that makes Somerset High School so special.
The Commonwealth Journal Editorial Board commends the Somerset School System for being true to their traditions and continuously making the local school so special.
