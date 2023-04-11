Somerset, winners of three straight contests, were back in action at home on Monday evening, welcoming in the Rockcastle County Rockets in a game that had serious district implications. The Jumpers were down in the final inning before a walk-off home run by Kole Grundy scored the game-winning runs and allowed Somerset to defeat the Rockets by a score of 5-3.
Grundy led the Jumpers with his two RBI's, with Griffin Loy, Cayden Cimala and Caynon Sizemore all contributing one RBI apiece. Loy got the start on the mound, going five and two-thirds innings and striking out eight batters. Connor Phelps got the win in relief. Rockcastle's lone RBI was hit by senior Robert Reams.
Somerset improves to 7-7 with the win and will be in action again on Tuesday on the road at Rockcastle County, with that game scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
