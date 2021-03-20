Somerset senior Kade Grundy awarded 12th Region Player of the Year award

Somerset senior Kade Grundy has been one of the most dominant athletes in Somerset High School and local sports history.
He has displayed excellence in football, basketball, and baseball, and this season, finished his Somerset High School basketball career with a 12th Region Player of the Year award.
"This award is very deserving for him," said Somerset High School head basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "It has been an absolute pleasure to coach him the last four years. He is a phenomenal athlete. He is a three sport athlete, so he never has an off season and he wouldn't have it any other way. Kade has the perfect mentality for a multi sport star. I have taken joy in watching the process of his basketball career. I can't tell you how many times he has called me or one of our other coaches during the summer and off season to get in the gym to get shots up. He knows what it takes. He wants the ball in big game situations. What he has accomplished over his career is what kids dream of growing up. He is the perfect representation of our school's program, and the 12th Region. As great as he is at sports, he is an even better person. He is very humble and takes pride in other achievements. I see the way he treats others and it makes me happy. I am so happy for him. To say I am a proud coach is an understatement. I am beyond proud of him as a player and as a person."
Not only does his coach speak extremely high of him, his achievements over his basketball career prove his excellence.
In 138 games played, he led his Briar Jumpers to a 91-47 record that includes a 47th District Championship win from last season.
He is Somerset's all time leading scorer with 2149 career points, and had 456 career rebounds, 326 career assists, 207 career steals, a 43% career field goal percentage, a 34% career three point percentage, and 78% career free throw percentage.
Ever since his first starts an an 8th grader, Grundy has continuously improved and become one of the greatest basketball players in Somerset High School and 12th Region history.
This award was more than earned and Grundy will be missed by his teammates, coaches and spectators next season, but sure will not be missed by opposing teams. What a career.
