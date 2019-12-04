Behind every great high school football team, probably lies a great class of seniors. And that is absolutely the case for the 2019 Somerset High School football team.
A large group of 24 seniors have stuck together through tough times and good times, and now find themselves as a group of seniors that could well go down in history of the Somerset High School football's storied program.
Jase Bruner, Cam Austin, Chaz Gilmore, Tate Madden, Dom Gilmore, Dylan Pennington, Alex Miller, Riley Emerson, Jayden Gilmore, Carson Guthrie, Zack Wilson, Andrew Childers, Cale Todd, Chris Dick, Conner Speaks, Chase Cimala, Jonathan Davis, Ben Simmons, Jacob Thayer, Jacob Grabeel, Jackson Prather, Eric Wilson, Ethan Harper, and Tommy Wombles have proved to be the backbone of a special Briar Jumper football team that is on the cusp of making program history.
"Most of this group has been together since early middle school," stated senior Jase Bruner. "We stuck it out through all those year, and it shows we are the backbone of the team. We have been able to come together as one big family."
"We are really focused on the goal and we hope we can be team that rewrites the history books," Bruner added.
Riding a wave of success of a 13-1 team record and an appearance in the program's first state final in almost 10 years, the 2019 Briar Jumpers senior class have enjoyed unparalleled success. But things weren't always that grand as the current group of seniors made their way up through the Briar Jumper football program over the past several years.
In 2015 when this group of seniors were seventh-graders playing for Meece Middle School football program, the varsity Briar Jumpers suffered one of their worst seasons in the history of the program after finishing the season 0-10.
"To be able to play at this level is important to have a good group of seniors, and we have a special group of seniors," Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas stated. "When this group was coming up, we were 0-10 and yet they stayed together. There were probably people hammering them to go to other places, saying things like this program was done and the contract was gone.There was a lot of things happening then."
"I look at every group that has went through this program, and this group stayed together and provided the foundation that we were able to build onto today," Lucas said. "This group of 24 has been a pleasure to coach. I have been pleasantly surprised how unselfish they have been. Everybody wants to play and everybody wants their time on the playing field. But I truly believe this group has come to realize that the team is greater than their own self want."
As this group of seniors came up through the ranks over the years, the Briar Jumper football program got better and better, and stronger and stronger. And even though the Briar Jumper seniors have enjoyed a near-perfect record and a state final appearance, things have not always been easy this season.
The first setback came in the form of senior teammate Alex Miller's high school career-ending injury in the sixth game of the season.
"Alex's injury took a lot of wind out of our sails, and not just because of the kind of player her was but who he was," Lucas explained. "The young man worked his tail off, had a full-time job, was always in the weight room, and has good grades. You never want to see anyone get injured, but we questioned ourselves why him?"
"I am not telling you that all 24 seniors or all 56 players on this team is close to Alex Miller, but I think he earned their respect for the time he put into this program," Lucas stated. "I think after Alex got injured, a lot of kids wanted to step up and do more, and that has kind of help propel us to where we are now."
Alex Miller's fellow senior teammates had plenty to say about his impact on the program, and they stated that this historical season is for him.
"You will never find another person that loves football as much as Alex Miller," stated Bruner. "Football is through and through, 100 percent always on his mind at all times. He is who this season is for."
Even on the sidelines, Alex Miller has served as the team's mentor and leader.
"Alex is our leader, and we don't have to see him on the field to know that," stated Somerset senior Jackson Prather. "He is our leader by the way he acts, and he is already in the gym getting ready to play college football. He leads by everything he does, on and off the field."
Shortly after Miller's injury, the Briar Jumpers suffered another blow after their 35-34 loss to their district foes Lexington Christian. The loss had huge playoff implications, which would force Somerset to travel north again to play the Eagles for the district title.
Like their first meeting it was a close game, but Somerset survived in a 28-26 playoff win.
"We have had a good season, and we have had a few moments where we have had some adversity," stated Somerset senior Cale Todd. "We have played some pretty good teams, which we have rose up to and beat."
"The Lexington Christian win was huge for us after losing to them the first time we played them," Todd added. "That (first) loss brought us down a little bit, but it made us rise up, it made us realize how much we wanted to win that game, and how bad we wanted it. We were all focused and played to the best of our ability."
No matter the outcome of Saturday's Class 2A Football State Championship game, the 2019 Somerset High School football senior class will long be remembered for how they strayed together as a group and how they overcame adversity.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
