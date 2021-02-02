Somerset shoots Cards out of gym

The Wayne County Cardinals rolled into Somerset's Briar Patch on Tuesday night and scored right away for a quick, 2-0 lead over the Briar Jumpers.
For the visiting Cards, that would be their lone lead of the contest.
Somerset would score the next 11 points in the first quarter, shoot 55 percent from the field for the game, and put four players in double figures -- led by Kade Grundy's 31 points -- helping the Briar Jumpers move to 10-2 on the season with an impressive, 85-58 win over the Cards.
"Wayne County shot the ball well tonight too, but they've got a really young team -- they've got an inexperienced team, and that's the one thing where we knew we had an advantage over them, and that was experience," stated head coach Jeron Dunbar, immediately following his team's victory.
"You've got to give them credit," added the Somerset coach. "They ran their stuff and they played hard and never backed down. I was really glad to finally see us shoot the ball well, because honestly, we've really struggled shooting the ball over our first 10 games. Hopefully we came out of it tonight, because we wound up shooting 56 percent from three, and that was really good for us, and good to see."
Grundy tallied 13 of his game-high 31 points in the opening half of play, but it was Kannon Tucker's ability to shoot the three-ball that propelled Somerset out to a 41-29 at the intermission.
Leading the Cards by as many as 16 points in the first half, Wayne County -- late in the second quarter -- had trimmed that deficit in half, only trailing the Jumpers 34-26.
That was when Tucker hit his third trey of the first half, and he followed that up with a steal and layup to ease the Somerset lead back out to a baker's dozen at that juncture, at 39-26.
Early in the third period, Wayne County once again trimmed the Somerset lead down to single digits at 48-39, and that's when Grundy went to work.
The senior guard tallied 15 of Somerset's 24 points in the third quarter, hitting three of his team-high four treys in the frame, matching Tucker's four for the contest as well.
Leading Wayne County by 19 points -- 65-46 through three quarters of play -- the Briar Jumpers all but had this one on cruise control.
This was Somerset's second consecutive win, after losing last Friday by 32 points at home to number-one ranked Bowling Green.
Dunbar says he's very pleased with his club's ability to win on the road over the weekend at Boyle County, and then follow that up with an impressive shooting performance against Wayne County on Tuesday evening.
"The Bowling Green game -- we knew that was going to be a tall task -- but our guys were up for it and weren't scared, and didn't play scared, but Bowling Green is number one in the state of Kentucky for a reason," pointed out the Briar Jumpers head coach.
"We went over to Boyle County over on Saturday, and I was worried about how much we would have in the tank, but we came out and were not a step slow and played really hard and got a nice win over a great team," added Dunbar. "Then, we came out tonight and shot the ball extremely well. We just want to continue to build, and our goal is to get better every game."
Grundy led everyone with his game-high 31 points, and was one of four Somerset players in double figures.
Kannon Tucker -- who also had four three-point baskets in the game for Somerset -- scored 14 points. Dakota Acey chipped in with 13 points, and Gavin Stevens added 10 points for the Jumpers.
Wayne County meanwhile was led by Mason Burchett's 19 points, while Kendall Phillips added 15 points, and Brody Weaver added 12.
The Cardinals will return home to Wayne County High School on Friday night, hosting the defending 12th Regional champion West Jessamine Colts at 7:30 p.m. Somerset will return to action at The Briar Patch on Saturday night at 6 p.m., hosting Somerset Christian School.
WC -- 13 16 17 12 -- 58
SHS -- 27 14 24 20 -- 85
Wayne Co. -- Burchett 19, Phillips 15, Weaver 12, Gregory 7, Smith 5.
Somerset -- Grundy 31, Tucker 14, Acey 13, Stevens 10, Burton 8, Harmon 4, Cooper 3, J. Smith 2.
