Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Garrard County Golden Lions. The 12th Region match-up was sure to be a good game. Garrard County boasts an 18-5 record. The Briar Jumpers boast a 12-14 record. Somerset celebrated seniors Ethan Gadberry, Josh Gross, Connor Phelps and Brodie Williams prior to the first pitch.
Freshman Kole Grundy was on the mound for the Jumpers.
The first inning went quickly for the Golden Lions. Three up, three down. Kole striking out Jayden Noe and Merrick Graham.
Gross was first to bat for the jumpers. He got a piece but was thrown out at first base. Gadberry was next he earned a strike out though. Williams was hit by a pitch and was sent to first base. Phelps hit a fly ball to left field, but it was caught for the out.
Caden Neff was first at the plate in the second inning for the Golden Lions. He hit a pop-fly for the out. Mason Reynolds hit pitcher Kole Grundy and was thrown out at first base. Hayden Elleman hit third baseman Connor Phelps for the out.
The bottom of the second proved very successful for the Jumpers. First baseman Griffin Loy walked. Blake Abbott earned a hit to the Garrard County shortstop. He overthrew first base and Abbott earned his spot on second base and Loy advanced to third. Caynan Sizemore hit to center field, but the ball was dropped, and he earned an RBI. The Briar Jumpers took the lead 1-0. Grundy took his turn at the plate hitting a single to center right, bringing home Abbott for the second Somerset run. Gross stepped to the plate and in between strikes Sizemore stole home. Gross struck out. Gadberry was walked and the inning ended with a Williams strike out, although Somerset had control of the contest at 3-0.
The third inning started with Jayden Ray at the plate. He was able to get a piece for a short hit but was thrown out at first base. Logan Quinn was struck out. Brayden Poynter sent a fly ball to Isaiah Lewis for the out. The bottom of the third went rather quickly for the Jumpers with two walks and a strikeout. Abbott hit a bunt to advance runners and Sizemore hit the ball to Garrard shortstop but was thrown out at first base.
The fourth inning was more of the same for the Golden Lions. Incredible pitching from Grundy sent the Golden Lions back to defense. Kole gained another strikeout. Merrick Graham hit a fly ball to Isaiah Lewis and he caught it for the out. Grundy was struck out on the Briar Jumper offense. Gross hit to right field for the out. Gadberry hit to second base and was thrown out at first.
Neff was next to bat for Garrard. He hit Grundy and was thrown out at first. Reynolds hit to Sizemore and was thrown out at first base. Elleman was struck out. Three up, three down. Williams was walked again in the bottom of the fifth. Phelps and Lewis earned strike outs. Griffin Loy earned a single RBI to push the Somerset lead to 4-0. Blake Abbott stepped to the plate and hit a pop fly for the last out.
The sixth inning was a nervous one for the Jumpers. The Golden Lions seemed to have shaken the cobwebs off when Ray hit a cannon to left center for a single. Logan Quinn hit just past third base for a single. Poynter stepped to the plate, hit a pop-fly and was out. Neff hit a flyball for the next out and Noe was struck out for the last out.
The bottom of the sixth inning had two pitching changes. Logan Quinn walked Grundy and struck out Jamison Coomer. Cayden Cimala hit a single over second base for an RBI. Somerset was leading 5-0. Carson Ryan was walked to first base. Garrard County changed pitchers before Phelps’ turn at the plate. Brennan Del Rio closed the game by striking out Phelps.
The Briar Jumpers went into the seventh inning holding their breath. Graham hit a single to left field. Neff hit to second base and was thrown out at first base. Then Grundy did what he needed to do to close the game, striking out Reynolds and Elleman.
The Briar Jumpers dominated this game at every turn. Kole Grundy had eight strikeouts and threw a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits. Somerset had RBI’s from Cimala, Loy, Sizemore and Grundy.
Somerset improves to 13-14 for the season and the Jumpers will be back in action on Monday where they will travel across town to take on the Southwestern Warriors at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.