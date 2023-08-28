The Somerset Briar Jumpers experienced an undefeated start to the season before falling in their past two contests. They were looking to bounce back on Monday evening back at home as they hosted the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs, a strong team out of the Fourth Region.
Although things didn’t look the greatest early on in the contest, the Jumpers did just that and bounced back, defeating Clinton by a score of 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14) to break their small losing streak.
The Lady Bulldogs got out to a fast 5-0 start in the first set following a kill from sophomore Chloe Longwell and two aces from junior Lily Hickman. Junior Ella Lancaster scored the first kill and point of the game for the Jumpers to finally get them on the scoreboard. Somerset trailed early until three straight kills from senior Emily Ford brought the game to a tie at 9-9.
Ford kept the ball alive on a miraculous dig and earned a kill from it to make it 16-15 in favor of the home team midway through the set. Somerset took advantage of the stellar play and after two kills from junior Serenity Haynes and an ace from junior Tanner Rigney, the Jumpers led 22-17. The Lady Bulldogs fought back with two kills from senior Landree Moons but after two lifts and a ball hit out of bounds by them, Somerset claimed the first set by a final score of 25-20.
The second set seemed to be all Clinton County, especially midway through the period. An 11-4 spree gave the Lady Bulldogs a 22-11 lead late in the set following a few kills from Moons and two aces from Longwell. The Jumpers found a kill and an ace from Haynes to stay in the set for a few moments before an ace from senior Jonna Upchurch and the set-winning kill from freshman Lauren Winningham evened the game up for Clinton with a 25-17 set victory.
Somerset took control of the third set following three straight aces from Rigney that gave them a 6-4 edge in the contest. The middle of the set saw several errors from both teams, as Somerset had a few service errors in a row and Clinton County saw a few hits in a row go into the net.
Somerset kept space on the scoreboard in the set with timely kills from Lancaster, Ford and junior Kyndell Fisher. The Jumpers led 24-16 following a kill from Haynes before the Bulldogs had a block and two aces from Moons that brought them within four points of making it a tied set. However, the set-winning kill came from Fisher on the next serve, giving Somerset the 25-20 third set win and moving them one set away from capturing the game victory.
A lot of early errors from the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth set brought the Briar Jumpers out to an early lead. After a service error, Somerset proceeded to go on an 11-3 run to take a massive 21-9 lead, putting them just four points away from the win. The run was led by two kills and two aces from Lancaster, as well as two kills from Haynes and an ace from Rigney.
Clinton fought back briefly after a kill from sophomore Aubrie Messer and an ace from Moons, however by this point the damage was already done in the set. Ford scored the final two points of the game on a kill and an ace to give Somerset the fourth set victory 25-14 and clinched the game for the Briar Jumpers.
The Briar Jumpers were led by 12 kills from Ford, eight kills from Haynes, as well as five aces from Rigney.
Somerset improves to 5-2 with the win and will be in action again on Tuesday, when they travel to Casey County for a district contest. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
