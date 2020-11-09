Somerset, Southwestern, Pulaski County and Wayne County close out regular season ranked in Top 10

Kentucky High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (13) 5-2 130 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 123 2
3. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-1 95 4
4. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 93 5
5. Paintsville - 5-2 77 6
(tie) Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 77 3
7. Sayre - 8-0 72 7
8. Bethlehem - 5-2 34 9
9. Nicholas Co. - 5-1 26 10
10. Raceland - 4-5 17 8
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 10. Bishop Brossart 10. Russellville 4. Ludlow 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1
2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2
3. Beechwood - 6-2 111 3
4. Somerset - 5-2 93 4
5. West Carter - 7-1 81 5
6. Danville - 4-2 64 6
7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 60 7
8. Murray - 5-3 39 8
9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 35 9
10. Middlesboro - 6-1 22 10
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (10) 8-0 132 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 128 2
3. Belfry (1) 5-3 103 3
4. Lou. DeSales - 3-2 92 5
(tie) Mercer Co. - 6-1 92 4
6. Bardstown - 6-1 66 6
7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 58 7
8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 44 8
9. Russell - 6-2 32 9
10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 13 10
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 6. LaRue Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (14) 7-0 140 1
2. Boyle Co. - 7-0 122 2
3. Lou. Central - 5-0 113 3
4. Corbin - 6-1 91 4
5. Lex. Catholic - 5-2 83 6
6. Franklin Co. - 5-1 77 5
7. Russell Co. - 6-0 53 7
8. Holmes - 7-2 45 8
9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 23 9
10. Wayne Co. - 4-3 7 NR
(tie) Knox Central - 5-0 7 NR
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 4. Logan Co. 3. Warren East 1. Hopkinsville 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. South Warren (7) 5-0 130 2
2. Frederick Douglass (5) 4-1 119 3
3. Owensboro (1) 8-0 101 4
4. Cov. Catholic (1) 7-1 100 1
5. Bowling Green - 5-2 92 T5
6. Scott Co. - 6-0 84 T5
7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 50 7
8. Southwestern - 8-1 45 8
9. North Bullitt - 6-2 23 9
10. Graves Co. - 6-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 11.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (14) 6-0 140 1
2. North Hardin - 7-0 126 2
3. Lou. Male - 5-1 105 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 100 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 8-1 84 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 70 6
7. Henderson Co. - 6-1 49 7
8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 36 8
9. Ryle - 6-3 35 9
10. McCracken County - 4-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 4. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Campbell Co. 1.
