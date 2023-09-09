The Somerset Briar Jumpers completed their three-game home stay against the Garrard County Lions. The Briar Jumpers were 2-1 on the season and the Golden Lions 0-3. Somerset, behind the phenomenal play of brothers Kam and Kris Hughes, have looked the part of a 2A contender the past few weeks. The brothers have combined for 381 rushing and 254 receiving yards. Junior quarterback Josh Bruner has 100 rushing yards after three games.
It was a close battle between the two teams before the Jumpers ended up running away with the game, eventually winning 48-21.
The Briar Jumpers started the game on the receiving end of the kickoff. Kris Hughes made a run to the 26-yard line, where the Jumpers would start their drive. Josh Bruner had his first completion of the night when he passed to Chas Reams on the 49-yard line for the first down. The Briar Jumpers received a penalty at the 31-yard line. The Jumpers were on third down with three yards to go and the Golden Lions were penalized before Kam Hughes got his first touchdown on the night, a nine-yard touchdown run at 8:33. Anderson Ruble was on for the point after which was good to give Somerset an early 7-0 lead.
The Golden Lions were set to receive after the Jumpers touchdown. Cameron Peak returned the ball. Garrard started their drive at the 25-yard line. The Golden Lions had a 33-yard drive. Stopped by Zach Koger, Jacob Bartley and Brady Barnes. Parsons threw an incomplete pass resulting in a 3rd and 11 before they punted the ball away.
Kam Hughes called for a fair catch but unfortunately dropped it, with the Golden Lions took over at the 13-yard line. Parsons threw a pass into the end zone intercepted by Kris Hughes, as the quarter ended 7-0 Jumpers.
At the beginning of the second quarter, both teams played good defense. The Jumpers got their next touchdown with 5:29 to go in the second quarter on a seven-yard pass from Bruner to Kam Hughes. Anderson Ruble was on for the point after attempt that made it 14-0 Jumpers.
For the Golden Lions, Peak had a 49-yard return putting the visiting team in great position. Austyn Lawless, Grayson Gulock and Isaiah Lewis had good defensive stops for the Briar Jumpers. At 3:46, the Golden Lion’s Malachi Simmons ran in a five-yard touchdown. Zak Dailey was on for the point after and it was good as Somerset now led 14-7.
Before the end of the second quarter, Kam Hughes had 100 rushing yards. With 14 seconds to go Josh Bruner threw a bomb to Kris Hughes for a first down. The Jumpers ended the second quarter with a run that almost resulted in a touchdown, with Somerset taking a 14-7 lead into the break.
The third quarter started with the Briar Jumpers kicking off to the Golden Lions. The Jumpers forced their opponents to punt shortly afterwards. Kam called for a fair catch, this time held on to the ball, downed at the 29-yard line.
The Jumpers’ first play resulted in no gain. Kam Hughes turned on the jets for a 69-yard run, placing the Jumpers on the two-yard line. Kris Hughes ran the two yards for a Jumper touchdown. Anderson Ruble kicked for the point after and it was good once again, as it was 21-7 Jumpers with 8:51 to go in the third.
With 3:58 to go in the game, the Golden Lions scored another touchdown, a six-yard pass from Parsons to Elleman. Dailey came on for the point after and it was good as the score was now 21-14.The third quarter ended with the Briar Jumpers on the 29-yard line.
The final quarter started with a bang, as Kam Hughes scored his third touchdown on a 25-yard touchdown run, with the score being 28-14 in favor of the Jumpers with just seven seconds off the clock.
Kris Hughes scored his second touchdown of the night, a four-yard touchdown run with 10:47 to go in the 3rd quarter. Ruble’s point after attempt was no good. The Hughes brothers scored two touchdowns in a minute and six seconds, as the Jumpers were now running away with the game 34-14.
With 3:04 to go in the game, Josh Bruner finally connected with Cayden Cimala in the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Anderson Ruble’s point after attempt was good to make it 41-14.
The Golden Lions were on 4th and 7 when Josh Lewis intercepted a Parson’s pass. With 1:59 to go, the freshman Lewis had the pick six, returning it for a 47-yard touchdown. Anderson Ruble was on for the point after as Somerset’s lead grew to 48-14. The Golden Lions scored with 18 seconds to go on a pass from Parsons to Jaghyr Wood. Dailey on the field for the kick, which was good as the Jumpers defeated Garrard 48-21 as time expired.
The Briar Jumpers had 391 rushing yards and 65 passing for 456 total yards. Bruner went 8/14. The Golden Lions had 160 rushing yards and 81 passing for 241 total yards.
Somerset improves to 3-1 with their win and the Jumpers will be on the road next Friday as they take on the undefeated Campbellsville Eagles. Game time for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.