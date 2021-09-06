Somerset splits a pair of games in Purples Classic

BOWLING GREEN – The Somerset High School boys soccer team split a pair of games this weekend in the Purples Classic. The Briar Jumpers defeated Central Hardin 2-1, but fell to Bowling Green 8-1.
In the Central Hardin win, seniors Christian Whitis and Josh Tucker both scored goals as senior Derek Arias was credited with assists on both Somerset scores. Somerset freshman keeper Landen Lonesky had 13 saves in the match.
In the Bowling Green loss, junior Daniel Richardson scored the Briar Jumpers' lone goal, and Lonskey was credited for the assist. Lonskey had 15 saves in front of the goal.
Somerset (3-2) will travel to North Laurel High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.