The Somerset Briar Jumpers had games on back-to-back days over the weekend, both on the road. They managed a split of the games to right the ship after a loss to Sayre on the road. In the middle of a five game road trip, the Jumpers are currently 2-2 with one game left before they get to play back at their home park.
In their game at Knox Central on Friday, a big fifth inning for the Briar Jumpers led Somerset to a 6-4 win over a solid Panthers squad. Somerset was led by three RBI’s from Caynan Sizemore, who also hit a home run during the contest. Griffin Loy and Jamison Coomer also each added an RBI. Lucas Poynter threw a complete game, allowing four runs and one walk while striking out three. Knox Central was led by two RBI’s from seventh grader Hayden Melton.
The Jumpers then traveled to Tates Creek to take on the Commodores in a rematch from earlier this year, a game that Somerset dropped by a score of 4-1. The offense of the Briar Jumpers was a bit better in this one, although they still fell 7-4. Somerset was in this game by an RBI apiece from Isaiah Lewis, Kole Grundy and Connor VanDerPloeg. Connor Phelps drew the start and went three and one-third innings, allowing five runs while striking out four. Connor Roberts then pitched the remaining two and two-third innings, allowing two runs while striking out two. Tates Creek was led by two RBI’s from senior Matthew Persinger and sophomore Broedy Dunham.
Somerset, now 12-12 for the season, will take on the Pulaski County Maroons in a district series on Monday and Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.