Somerset stays perfect, drops Maroons

The Somerset Briar Jumpers had won five of their last six meetings against district rival Pulaski County, but three of those six games had came down to the game's final minutes, having been decided by just one goal.
In their first meeting of the season on Tuesday night at Clara Morrow Field, Somerset all but put this one away in the game's first 17 minutes of play.
Two quick scores by Somerset from Josh Tucker and Chanler Edwards were all the homestanding Briar Jumpers would need, as first-year head coach Tyler Gillum saw his club move to 2-0 on the young season with a 3-0 victory over the Maroons.
"Any time you have a cross-town game between two rivals, it's electric from state to finish," pointed out a very happy coach Gillum after his club's victory.
"It doesn't matter who has got a stacked team or anything like that -- all bets are out the door," continued the Somerset head coach. "Pulaski County has got a great team. They are physical, they are fast, and we tip our hats off to them. We got out of the gates early tonight, and we were able to bury two goals off of two impressive runs, and then we were able to bury that third one in the second half."
Somerset wasted little time in jumping ahead of the Maroons, thanks to a nice goal from Tucker.
He crashed the net and scored off a rebound, and his goal with 32:09 remaining in the opening half of play had the Jumpers off and running with a 1-0 lead over Pulaski County.
Less than 10 minutes later, Edwards would double that margin to 2-0, scoring off a corner kick from Andrew Tomlinson with 22:46 remaining in the first half of play.
Somerset would take that 2-0 lead over the Maroons into the intermission, but Gillum indicated after the contest that his club was very far indeed from feeling as if it had this one already in the win column.
"When you're playing in a cross-town rivalry game, or you're playing against a very good team like Pulaski County, we know that if you give them an inch, they'll find their way back into the game," stated Gillum.
"Even up until we scored that third goal, it was one of those things where they were still fighting," continued the Briar Jumpers coach. "I have so much respect for them, for their heart and for their coaching staff for the way they played. This is one of the best Pulaski County teams that I have had the pleasure of playing against or coaching against."
Leading by that 2-0 margin at the half, Somerset and PC looked as if they were going to play to a scoreless draw in the game's second frame, but that all changed with 10:46 remaining in the contest, when the Jumpers Christian Whitis found the back of the nets, for a 3-0 Somerset lead.
At that juncture of the contest, the Briar Jumpers could begin to smell victory.
The loss dropped Pulaski County to 2-1-1 on the year, while Somerset moved to a perfect, 2-0 on the young season.
The Maroons will try to bounce back on Thursday night, hosting Whitley County at PC Field, while Somerset will return to action on Saturday evening, traveling to Nicholasville to face the West Jessamine Colts.
