The Somerset Briar Jumpers were hoping for a better outcome on Monday after two losses on Saturday, as they welcomed in the Rebels of Casey County for a district contest. After sweeping Rockcastle County last week, the Jumpers were looking to remain perfect in district play, thus controlling their own destiny in regards to the number one seed in the 47th District Tournament.
Pitching was the key for the home team in this one, as starting pitcher Cayden Cimala was vastly unhittable for a majority of the ball game. Somerset also had a steady offense in this one, scoring at least one run in all but one of the innings they came up to bat. Eventually, the Jumpers took home a 6-1 victory over the Rebels to extend their district record to 3-0 this season.
After a top of the first inning for Casey County that was relatively uneventful with no batters making it to base, the Jumpers came up to bat. With one out, Blake Abbott recorded the first hit of the ball game on a single to center field. Griffin Loy followed up with a double, also to center field, that put two runners into scoring position. Kole Grundy then had a sacrifice hit in the infield that scored the first run of the contest for Somerset, although that was all the home team could manage in the first frame.
The first two batters for the Rebels in the top of the second inning were thrown out before their first hit of the game, a single by senior Rylan Hamm in the infield. Two straight walks onto seniors Nicolas Pulido-Rodriguez and Jax Price loaded the bases up, before a timely first strikeout of the ball game by Cimala retired the side.
Two straight singles with one out in the bottom of the second, by Josh Gross and Carson Ryan, put runners on the corners for the Briar Jumpers. An RBI sacrifice fly to right field was then hit by Jamison Coomer to give Somerset a 2-0 lead in the game, but the scoring wasn’t done yet. An Isaiah Lewis RBI single to right field increased the Somerset lead to 3-0 before the final out of the inning was made on a base runner caught between bases.
Another Cimala strikeout began the top of the third before two straight singles with two outs were hit by junior Evan Stephens and senior Lukas Bowmer. A line out ended any chances of the Rebels scoring however.
The Jumpers couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the third inning, despite an early walk on Abbott. Three straight outs were recorded by the Rebels following that, with the Somerset lead still sitting at 3-0.
A double from Hamm began the top of the fourth frame and then an error put two runners into scoring position with no outs for Casey County. Three straight outs were recorded by the Jumpers to again retire the side with no damage though, with Cimala grabbing another two strikeouts to add to his total.
Caynan Sizemore began the bottom of the inning with a single off of a fly ball to left field. He then made it home following an error that also allowed Ryan to reach base safely, making the score 4-0 in favor of the home team. Coomer was hit by a pitch to give the Jumpers two base runners before the side was retired.
Another Cimala strikeout began the top of the fifth inning followed by a ground out. The Rebels didn’t go away quietly however as a double by Bowmer and a single from junior Andrew Price set up another chance by Casey County with runners on the corners. Cimala then stepped up and threw yet another strikeout to retire the side.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Grundy made it to base following being hit by a pitch, with Cimala soon following him after being walked. Sizemore then had an RBI sacrifice fly into left field for the fifth Somerset run. Another walk on Gross gave the Jumpers two base runners, although the side was retired on the next batter.
In the top of the sixth inning, Cimala dealt three strikeouts to again stop the visiting team from doing anything of significance on the base path. Jax Price did reach base after being walked, although he was left stranded after two straight strikeouts.
After Coomer and Abbott were hit by pitches, Loy came back up to bat with an opportunity to increase the Somerset lead with just one out on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame. He then smacked an RBI single to center field to make the score 6-0 in favor of the Briar Jumpers. Grundy was then hit by another pitch to load the bases, although this time the Rebels were able to get out of the jam.
Casey County had one last opportunity in the top of the seventh and following two walks and a single by Stephens with no outs, they made good on that opportunity. An RBI sacrifice fly was hit by Andrew Price to give the Rebels their first score of the game, although the game was over a short time later. A strikeout by Colyer White, on the mound in relief, ended the game with the Jumpers coming out victorious 6-1.
The Jumpers were led by an RBI apiece from Lewis, Loy, Grundy, Sizemore and Coomer. Cimala got the win on the mound, lasting six innings and allowing just six hits and three walks, while striking out nine. White grabbed the save by finishing out the game in the seventh inning. Casey County was led by the lone RBI from Andrew Price.
Somerset improves to 10-10 for the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Casey County for their second game against the Rebels. First pitch is scheduled again for 6 p.m.
