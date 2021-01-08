Somerset surges late to trounce Rebels

On the Briar Jumpers' Senior Appreciation Night, the Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their second district win of the season in a 76-56 victory over Casey County High School on Friday at the Briar Patch.
Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar was extra appreciative of his two seniors Kade Grundy and Dakota Acey, who combined for 43 points in the Briar Jumpers' home opener. Acey scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, while Grundy added 20 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out six assists.
And while the game ended with a Somerset scoring flurry of 26 fourth-quarter points, the homestanding Briar Jumpers struggled in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Casey County opened up the second quarter with a 16-10 lead before the Briar Jumpers went on a 14 to 0 run to take their first lead that lasted the entirety of the game.
"It took us a while to get going," Dunbar stated. "Anytime there is a Senior Night going on, there is a lot of distractions, but we got past that. I don't think we came out with a lot of energy to start the game and we didn't hit any outside shots. We always flow better when we are hitting from outside."
The Briar Jumpers' second quarter run was paced by Dakota Acey, who scored eight points during a two-minute stretch early in the second quarter.
"Dakota Acey is the catalyst to our team," Dunbar stated. "He gets us going defensively. Whenever we made our breakaway and took the lead, it was when we put Acey on (Casey County's Spencer) Baird."
Somerset only led by six points at the halftime break. After they started to connect from beyond the arc, the Briar Jumpers took control of the game.
Senior Dylan Burton hit a trey from the left side to put Somerset up 47-34 with 2:16 left in the third period. Senior Kannon Tucker hit a pair of threes to open the Somerset lead to 59-40 with 5:45 left in the game.
"We finally broke the ice there in the third quarter," Dunbar stated. "Dylan (Burton) hit trey to start and then Kannon (Tucker) hit a few more. Everything worked out in the end. We finally got over the hump and blew it open in the fourth quarter."
Somerset junior Jack Harmon hit a pair of inside baskets down the stretch to end with 13 points and eight rebounds. Burton scored 9 points and Tucker added 6 points. Sophomore Jerod Smith scored five points and had five boards
Somerset controlled the boards by outrebounding the visiting Rebels 43 to 28.
Somerset (2-0) will travel to Russell County on Saturday, Jan. 9, and will host Burgin on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the opening round if the All "A" 12th Region Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
CC 13 12 13 18 - 56
SHS 10 21 19 26 - 76
CASEY COUNTY - Willouhby 21, Baird 19, Goode 8, Daniel 6, Caudill 2.
SOMERSET - Acey 23, Grundy 20, Harmon 13, Burton 9, Tucker 6, Smith 5.
