After the pounding that the Jumpers received last Friday against Beechwood, Somerset looked to pick up a road win against the Paintsville Tigers. The Briar Jumpers came in with a record of 2-1, the Tigers with a record of 1-2.
In a game that seemed destined to end with a last-second score, the two teams would head into overtime, where Somerset would stop Paintsville on a two-point conversion to take home a well-earned 35-34 victory.
The Jumpers were the first to put points on the board, as with 4 minutes to go in the first quarter, sophomore QB Josh Bruner threw a 14-yard pass to senior Tony Palmer for the touchdown, and following the point after attempt by sophomore Anderson Ruble, Somerset would lead 7-0.
Paintsville would answer back quickly on their next trip up the field. With the 2:29 left in the quarter, the Tigers would have a 15-yard pass from senior quarterback Frederick James to Jonah Porter. The point after would be good from junior Carson Holbrook, and the score would be tied up at 7-7.
With 2:14 to go in the 1st quarter, junior Guy Bailey would run the ball for a 70-yard touchdown, putting the Jumpers up 14-7.
The second quarter would have one score from the Paintsville Tigers with about three minutes left to go. The Touchdown was scored from a 19-yard pass from senior James to senior Harris Phelps. This would tie the game up once again at 14-14.
Josh Bruner would exit the game at this point due to injury, with freshman Kris Hughes entering the game at quarterback. The game would be tied up as the teams went into the break.
The third quarter would remain mostly scoreless until James would connect with Phelps once again for a 67-yard touchdown with just 21 seconds left in the quarter. The Jumpers would enter the fourth quarter down 21-14.
The fourth quarter would start with the Briar Jumpers controlling the ball. Junior Kam Hughes, with 10:29 left in the ball game, would then run for an 18-yard touchdown, tying up the game at 21-21.
With 7:38 to go in the fourth quarter, Kam Hughes would score his second touchdown of the night, as he ran it in from 30 yards out. Somerset would now be in control of this game 28-21.
A personal foul called on Somerset on the next Paintsville drive would open things up for the Tigers’ offense once again. James would then throw a strike to Austin Allen for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 28-28 with 4:17 left to go in the game.
Kam Hughes would then make a third huge play on the night, intercepting a pass at the 48-yard line with just a minute left to go in the game, setting Somerset up for a potential game-winning drive.
As time was winding down, Ruble would kick a field goal to win the game, with the kick going wide. The game would then go into overtime as the two teams finished regulation with a 28-28 score.
Bailey would have a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Jumpers up 35-28 after the first possession of overtime be the first to score during overtime. The extra point scored by Ruble would be the key to the Somerset win.
The Tigers’ Phelps would also earn a touchdown, as he hauled in a 10-yard touchdown reception, making the score 35-34. Instead of trying for the extra point, however, the Tigers would try for the two-point conversion to win the game. The first attempt at the conversion was good, but there were several flags thrown and it was called back after. Paintsville, after losing a total of 20 yards due to their two penalties, got to try the conversion again. This time, the Somerset defensive line was a brick wall and blocked the conversion. Somerset would escape Paintsville with a close 35-34 victory over the Tigers.
Josh Bruner, before being injured, would go 6-7 with 42 passing yards and one touchdown. Kris Hughes would throw 7-12 for 82 yards. The Jumpers would rush for 223 yards as a team, with Kam Hughes and Guy Bailey each contributing two rushing touchdowns a piece.
After tonight’s game, the Briar Jumpers improve to 3-1 on the season, and will next host the Corbin Redhounds at Clark Field next Friday. Kickoff for that game will be at 7:30 p.m.
