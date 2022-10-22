The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Washington County on Friday night. The Jumpers were looking to break a three-game losing streak with this game against the Commanders. This would be last game for the Briar Jumpers before postseason play begins. Somerset would go up 21-7 before a Washington County comeback would threaten the Jumpers with another loss. Somerset would hold on to win 21-20 after a failed two-point conversion.
Washington County would be the first to score on a second quarter 10-yard touchdown pass from junior Beau Baker to senior Jack Pettus.
Somerset would not be far behind with the tying touchdown, an impressive 32-yard pass from sophomore Josh Bruner to senior Tony Palmer, tying the game up at 7-7.
Somerset’s Josh Bruner would be perfect in the first half. Eight for eight. 109 yards rushing and ninety-seven passing. In the first half, junior Guy Bailey had a fumble, but Kris Hughes would have an impressive defensive play running down the Washington County player that recovered.
Halftime score was 7-7.
Somerset’s Bailey would have a 3-yard touchdown run with eight minutes to go in the third quarter to put the Jumpers up 14-7 after an extra point that was good from sophomore Anderson Ruble.
Bailey would get another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this one a 44-yard rush, and following another point after by Ruble, Somerset would be up 21-7.
Washington County would not go away without a fight, however. With 7:18 to go in the game, junior Noah Reynolds would have a four-yard touchdown run to put the Commanders just one score behind at 21-14.
With just two minutes left to go in the game, Washington County made the score within one point with an 11-yard touchdown run from Reynolds, his second of the night. The Commanders would fail their two-point conversion, however, insuring a 21-20 victory for the Jumpers.
Josh Bruner had an impressive second half as well. He completed 11 of 13 for 138 yards passing, with the Jumpers rushing for 272 yards as a team.
Somerset snaps their three-game losing streak and will finish the regular season at 5-5. The Jumpers will begin their postseason journey following a bye week.
