Thursday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers welcomed the Rockcastle County Rockets in a district matchup. The Briar Jumpers are coming off a win at Boyle County on Tuesday night. In a close battle throughout, the Jumpers ultimately prevailed 59-56 to take home their first district win of the season.
Junior Indred Whitaker led the Briar Jumpers with a total of 26 points and fellow junior Jamison Coomer followed with 14 points.
The first three quarters saw several lead changes and ties. The halftime score was 26-25 in favor of Somerset. Rockcastle would go on a 17-8 run in the third quarter. Rockcastle took the lead 42-34 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Head coach of the Briar Jumpers Ryan Young was short and sweet with his message to his players after the quarter.
“After the first three quarters, I told the guys that they needed to start with a fresh slate. Put the first three quarters out of their minds and go out and focus,” he explained.
It worked. The Briar Jumpers came out of the break ready to win.
Rockcastle’s late fouls spelled trouble for the team, sending Whitaker and Coomer to the line a combined 10 times, hitting nine.
The Jumpers played some very hard defense and shut the Rockets down to eventually defeat Rockcastle County 59-56, moving to 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in district play.
The Briar Jumpers will be traveling on Saturday to Knightstown, Indiana, to play where the famous Hoosiers movie was filmed. They will be playing Rowan County, with the game scheduled to tip off at Noon.
