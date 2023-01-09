On Friday night, the Briar Jumpers had a trip over to Casey County for a district game against the Rebels. Somerset, winners of three straight, had dispatched of their opponents in their first game earlier in the season by a score of 76-58.
The game between the two district foes was much closer this time around, even going into an overtime period after being tied after 32 minutes of action. Once again, however, the Jumpers came away with the victory, surviving the Rebels by just two points at 65-63.
Four Somerset players led the way with double figures, with both Indred Whitaker and Ben Godby scoring 17 points, while Aedyn Absher and Josh Bruner added 15 and 10 respectively. Landen Lonesky scored four points and Jacob Bartley added two for the Jumpers. Casey County was led by senior Ethan Willoughby, who scored a game-high 34 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.