Somerset sweeps Lady Maroons in district play  

After a 3-2 win over Pulaski County on their home field on Tuesday, some might have called it an upset or a fluke since they had not beaten their district cross-town rivals in nearly seven years. But on Thursday, the Lady Jumpers proved they were legit after they withstood several Lady Maroons’ rallies and still came away with a convincing 8-5 extra-inning win.
“Our girls were ready to play today,” stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. “They’re a great group of girls, and they come ready to play every day. I can’t say enough about them.”
“We have talked about keeping our composer all the time,” Murphy stated. “And that’s what we did today. We didn’t let the pressure affect us and we kept playing.”
Pulaski County fell behind 5-2 after 4 1/2 innings, but worked their way back into the game to score two runs in the fifth and the scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh – with two outs – to send the district match-up into extra innings.
However, Somerset exploded for three runs in the top of the eighth inning to sweep the Lady Maroons in district play for the first time in almost seven years. Jasmine Peavey led off the eighth inning with a double to right field. Emme Goforth singled to send Peavey to third base. Jazlynn Shadoan hit a two-RBI double to center field to score both Peavey and Goforth. Kaley Harris singled to center field to score Shadoan.
Somerset pitcher Carly Cain, put the Lady Maroons down in order in the bottom of the eighth to give the Lady Jumpers their second win over Pulaski County in a span of almost 48 hours. Cain picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle in eight innings of work. Cain allowed four earned runs and struck out five batters.
Despite the loss, the Lady Maroons were not without their heroics as the fought back to send the game into extra innings. Down 5-2 going into the home half of the fifth frame, Bella Ellis slammed a two-run homer to center field to plate Chloe Carroll and pull the Lady Maroons within a run at 5-4.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Maroons were down a run and down to their last out. Jessie Begley doubled to left field to keep the Lady Maroons alive, and then Brooklyn Thomas doubled down the left field line to score Carroll for the tie at 5-5.
Pulaski County got on the scoreboard first in the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning when Kaelyn Conway singled to right field to score McKenzi Pinkston.
Somerset countered in their very next at bats to tie the score at 1-1 when Emry Pyles hit a solo homer to left field. In the same inning, Mollie Lucas singled in the infield to score Shadoan, and give the Lady Jumpers the 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Pulaski County retired the game at 2-2 after Pinkston hit a sacrifice bunt to score Emma Moody – who was pinch running for Holly Barron.
In the top of the fifth, Somerset rallied again to go up 5-2. Lucas reached base on a Pulaski County error to score Sarah White and Harris. Goforth drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Lucas.
For Somerset, Jazlynn Shadoan had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Mollie Lucas had a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run. Emme Goforth had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run. Sarah White had a hit and scored a run.
For Pulaski County, Brooklyn Thomas had two hits and drove in a run. Chloe Carroll had two hits and scored a run. Bella Ellis had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. McKenzi Pinkston and Kaelyn Conway both had a hit and drove in a run.
Pulaski County (13-4, 2-2) will play in the Woodford County Invitational this weekend. Somerset (14-7, 4-0) will travel to Southwestern on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
