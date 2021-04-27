Somerset sweeps Lady Rebels in doubleheader

Tuesday night at Somerset, the homestanding Lady Jumpers softball team beat the Casey County Rebels back to back in a 47th District double header.
"We swung the bats tonight," said Somerset head coach Jeff Murphy. "We played well. We pitched it, and we made all the plays. We just played a lot better today than we have the past few weeks, so I'm happy with it."
Sophomore Carly Cain pitched both games for the Lady Jumpers and allowed just three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in game one and two hits and four strikeouts in game two.
In the first game, seniors Emma Hawk and Oliva Ulrich shot a homer each to lead Somerset's offensive attack. Hawk had three RBI's and a double as well. Senior Kaley Harris showed out as well with three hits, one double, one triple, and three RBI's. Junior Addison Langford also made a big impact on offense with two doubles and two RBI's.
The Lady Jumpers put four runs up in the bottom of the second to get things started. Hawk hit a three run homer and senior Allison Coffey singled to score junior Jill Langford.
They put up another four runs in the bottom of the third as well. First, Ulrich hit a solo homer, then A. Lanford scored freshman Mollie Lucas and Hawk with a double, and Harris scored senior Trinity Lynn with a triple to put Somerset ahead by eight.
They activated the mercy rule at 10-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Harris nailed a double that sent Hawk and Lynn home.
Ulrich drilled a second homer along with a double and three RBI's to lead the way for the Jumpers in the game two victory. Harris showed out once again as she went 4-4 at bat with two triples and four runs scored. Coffey had a large impact with two doubles and two RBI's as well.
The Lady Jumpers started hot and put up five runs in the top of the first in game two. They had four RBI singles with one each for junior Jasmine Peavey, Ulrich, Lucas, and A. Langford. Peavey scored on an error as well.
Somerset added three more in the top of the second with a sacrifice out by Cain that scored Harris, and a two run homer from Ulrich.
They then added one each in the third and fourth innings with a sacrifice grounder from Coffey that scored Harris in the third, and an RBI single from Hawk that scored Ulrich in the fourth.
The Lady Jumpers had RBI doubles from Coffey and Ulrich, along with RBI singles from Peavey and Hawk in the fifth and the game was called with the Jumpers ahead 15-0.
The wins put Somerset at 10-9 on the season and they will be back in action Friday night where they will play the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on the road.
"We really started swinging it," said coach Murphy. "That's exactly what we needed. We needed some girls to get some confidence and I think tonight helped."
GAME 1
CC 000 00 - 0 3 0
SHS 044 02 - 10 13 1
2B - A. Langford 2, Cain, Harris, Hawk (SHS). 3B - Harris (SHS). HR - Hawk, Ulrich (SHS). RBI - Harris 3, Hawk 3, A. Langford 2, Coffey, Ulrich (SHS).
GAME 2
SHS 531 15 - 15 21 1
CC 000 0X - 0 2 2
2B - Coffey 2, Cain, Ulrich, Lucas (SHS). 3B - Harris 2 (SHS). HR - Ulrich (SHS). RBI - Ulrich 3, Coffey 2, Peavey 2, Cain, Hawk, A. Langford, Lucas (SHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.