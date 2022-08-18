After posting one of their best seasons in history in 2021, the Jumpers began a new season on Thursday evening, welcoming in Lincoln County. Expectations for Somerset varied, however, as after losing a fantastic group of seniors from last year, the Jumpers are a very young team this season, led by a key group of 3 seniors.
The inexperience showed early, as Somerset trailed at points throughout the first 2 sets. In the 3rd set, they showed glimpses of what they could possibly be this season, eventually sweeping Lincoln 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-4).
Head coach Rachel Lange wasn’t sure if she would be back this season, but she was pleased with what she saw on the court tonight.
“It feels really, really good to get the win. The girls really played unified together as a team and that’s the biggest thing we’re looking for in this young team. They have a really good mindset, they’re tough, and I’m looking forward to a really good year,” she explained.
As this was Somerset’s first game of the season, the first set started out a bit uneven as the two team’s traded points. Early on in the set, the Jumpers were up 10-9 before going on a 10-2 run to take a 20-11 advantage over the Lady Patriots, behind kills from seniors Areli Vela-Alvarez and Lain Prather, as well as sophomore Whitney King, and a block from junior Emme Goforth.
Lincoln would mount a comeback with a small 7-4 stint to trail the Jumpers 24-18 via a kill and a block from senior Chloe Ralston and an ace from junior Victoria Wilburn. However, Somerset managed to close out the set via a kill from junior Emily Ford to take it 25-18.
The 2nd set saw more of the same, as the score was close early at 11-8 in favor of the home team. Another run for the Jumpers, this time an 11-0 run, would put Somerset comfortably ahead at 22-8, before the Lady Patriots would respond with a 11-2 run to pull close with the Jumpers at 24-19.
A lot of errors for the Jumpers on this run for Lincoln County. However, an error would also doom the Patriots, as Somerset would take set point following an error, winning the set 25-19.
The 3rd set was all Jumpers, as following 2 separate runs of 10-1, Somerset would absolutely blow Lincoln out of the water with a 25-4 game-clinching victory. The Jumpers were on fire in this set, with kills coming from Vela-Alvarez (4), Ford (3), and sophomore Serenity Haynes (2), a block by Vela-Alvarez and sophomore Kiara Lewis, and aces from Prather (1), Haynes (1), and Ford (4). The final point of the set and game came when Lincoln County hit the ball out-of-bounds.
Vela-Alvarez led the game with 13 kills for the Jumpers. Somerset will be back in action on Saturday at the McCreary Central Invitational. They will play Perry County Central at 10 a.m., Barren County at 11:15 a.m., and North Laurel at 1:45 p.m.
