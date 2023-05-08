The Somerset Briar Jumpers were the third local team that made a trip over to London to take on North and South Laurel over the weekend, with the Jumpers taking on both of their opponents on Friday. Somerset continued their hot streak as of late, taking both games and now they have won five of their last six games heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Jumpers conquered South Laurel in an offensive-heavy battle in the first game by a score of 11-8, coming back from a 6-2 deficit. Somerset was led by three RBI's from Cayden Cimala as well as two from Caynan Sizemore. Griffin Loy, Blake Abbott, Isaiah Lewis and Connor Roberts each had an RBI apiece. Lucas Poynter got the start for Somerset, going three and two-third innings and striking out six. Bryson Stevens got the win, going one and one-third innings and striking out two, with Connor Phelps earning the save. South Laurel was led by three RBI's from junior Adam Harville.
Somerset completely shut down the North Laurel offense in game two, as the Jaguars just managed two hits in a 3-0 Briar Jumper victory. The Jumpers were led by two RBI's from Josh Gross. Loy and Raygan New also grabbed hits in the ball game. New had a fantastic outing on the mound, pitching a complete game shutout and allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. North Laurel was led by a hit each from senior Walt Hellard and junior J Douglas Gilliam.
Somerset improves to 17-15 for the season with their two victories. The Jumpers will next be in action on Monday as they host Knox Central.
