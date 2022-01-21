Somerset sweeps series over Casey County

LIBERTY – The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their second win over district foes Casey County this season and most likely secured their spot in the 47th District Tournament '2-3 seed' game. On Thursday, the visiting Briar Jumpers downed Casey County 67-49.
Jack Bruner led the way for Somerset with 18 points, while Indred Whitaker added 16 points with four treys.
"Jack Bruner was a big spark for us tonight with 18 points and eight assists," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young. "Also, getting Jamison Coomer back healthy has helped us a lot."
Jamison Coomer and Logan Purcell scored nine points each. Landen Lonesky and Jack Harmon both scored four points each. Josh Bruner scored three points, while Ben Godby and Aedyn Absher scored two points each.
Somerset (6-10, 2-3) will travel to Burgin High School on Monday, Jan. 24.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.